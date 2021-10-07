Technology a mainstay in livestock production

The wave of technological innovation is washing over livestock production as well as cropping systems.

Animal agriculture is certainly not being left in the dust in embracing new equipment, systems and management. Efficiency is only one component.

“In our industry, farmers are incorporating technology into their farms,” said Mitch Schulte of the Iowa State Dairy Association. “Some are doing this by choice and some are doing it by necessity because of lack of labor.”

Dairy producers are increasingly adopting robotics to do some of the work in the labor-intensive industry. On some farms, robots milk cows, check condition and deliver feed.

“The list goes on and on,” Schulte said.

Pork production has also seen its share of technological advancement.

“Technology in the barns and even in the fields is growing,” said Sarah Crawford, assistant vice president of sustainability with the National Pork Board. “Our pork producers have always been very willing to adopt technology that will improve efficiency and worker safety and health and swine health.”

Pork producers have access to systems that help them monitor animals and signal potential problems.

“As we look at animal health, that’s an area where there are different applications where we are able to track what happens to the pigs on site,” Crawford said. “That includes microphones in the barns that pick up pigs coughing. That can send an alert to somebody’s phone and indicate that there might be a pig health issue.”