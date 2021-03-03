 Skip to main content
Unusual IPT bull sale a success
Unusual IPT bull sale a success

COLCHESTER, Ill. — While the format and the location were a little different for the 53rd Illinois Performance Tested Bull Sale this year, organizers said it was still a success.

“It was a success on multiple levels,” said Travis Meteer, Extension educator and show organizer. “There were good people and good bulls.”

“We didn’t know exactly what to expect with a new location,” he said of the event which is usually held as part of the Illinois Beef Expo at the state fairgrounds in Springfield. This year it was held at Lowderman Auction Facility near Macomb in western Illinois on Feb. 25 to meet COVID-19 protocol.

In person, there was still the excitement of a live show with the auctioneer’s voice ringing out, anticipation, then enthusiasm as bids came in. The usual sprinkling of cowboy hats donning the heads of some participants were joined with a variety of face coverings this year.

“We had a lot of hurdles and changes, but we were able to take it and make it happen,” Meteer said. He credited that to the organizing team, the consignors and the Lowderman family.

“We’re happy with the results,” he said.

The gross sales for 34 bulls was $149,455 with an average price of $4,396. The average price was slightly higher than last year’s average of $4,206. The top-selling bull, a yearling from Kramer Angus, sold for $9,100.

“There was good value in this sale,” Meteer said.

The bull sale is an optimistic place as people buy genetics for the future. Purchases made today can benefit the herd for years to come, Meteer said.

Meteer hopes the IPT sale continues its run with the Illinois Beef Expo next year. The second part of the Illinois Beef Expo this year is the junior and trade show at Exposition Gardens in Peoria March 12-14.

Phyllis Coulter is Northern Illinois field editor, writing for Illinois Farmer Today, Iowa Farmer Today and Missouri Farmer Today.

