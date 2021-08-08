Veterinarian: Still learning after 40 years in profession

LEXINGTON, Ill. — Farmers, veterinarians and ag reporters have many things in common. Every day for them is different and a day seldom turns out as planned.

Today was to be a steer day for veterinarian Buzz Iliff, with his summer intern and a tagalong reporter. Castrations and vaccinations were scheduled on a Peoria farm.

But temperatures soared to near 100 degrees, making the situation too stressful for the steers.

Plan B. Everyone detours to a Lexington Angus farm to see show cattle and check whether any tweaks are needed to the farm’s vaccine program for fair and show season.

“This is probably a better choice,” said Iliff has he stepped out of the heat into the fan-cooled Dameron Angus show barn near Lexington.

He’s accustomed to changing directions on the move.

“I’ve had the whole day scheduled and never made one (planned appointment),” said Iliff, who has been a veterinarian for 42 years.

The day he’s talking about — during calving season — he diverted to several emergencies. Those with rescheduled appointments understood because they know the next time, they could be the emergency that changes Iliff’s schedule.

Learning by doing

Iliff is all about teaching and learning. He is always glad to talk to consumers about antibiotics and quality beef.

Likewise, he is glad to give a reporter a close-up look at what he is doing — at either end of a cow.

Some experiences are better kept at arm’s length. Bethany Shane, Iliff’s summer student and a future veterinarian, pulled on a long, plastic glove. She looked at the Dameron Angus cow, and the vet, and back at the cow before taking his instructions on how to do a pregnancy test.