Weather trends challenge beef producers

BAYLIS, Ill. — Some ongoing weather patterns will pose challenges to beef producers in the future, but there will likely also be opportunities for Midwest farmers, Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford told producers at the Orr Beef Research Center Field Day Sept. 1.

It is warmer and wetter in the Midwest than it was 50, 100 and 120 years ago, he said to producers attending at the new John Wood Community College Agricultural Sciences Complex and the Fred L. Bradshaw Learning Center facility.

Although weather is variable across the state, most of Illinois is wetter and warmer than in decades past, Ford said.

If such trends continue, according to the Illinois Climate Assessment from 2021, “In general livestock will likely be negatively impacted by factors such as heat stress, forage quality and disease,” he said.

Knowing the weather patterns and climate trends gives farmers a chance to prepare for the future, Ford said.

Hotter nights are problematic for cattle because they don’t get a chance to cool down.

“Cows accumulate heat stress,” he said.

Summer nighttime temperatures have warmed at four times the rate of daytime temperatures, Ford said. There are significantly fewer summer nights under 60 degrees than there were in the 1960s and 1970s. In southern Illinois, some nights don’t get under 80 degrees now, Ford said.

“This trend is likely to occur in the long term, he said, and farmers need to plan for effective cooling systems to be ready.

Increasing summer humidity also adds more stress to beef cows even without a change in temperatures, he said.

As far as precipitation, Illinois is seeing 5 inches more rain than at the turn of the century. If that were spread over 12 months, it would be OK, Ford said, but rain bursts are more intense and more often in the spring now. Single rainfalls of 7 inches at a time are more common.

Intensive rain can cause manure and other chemicals to overflow from lagoons into water systems and contaminate water, he said.

The wetter springs cause problems with both pasture condition and getting crops planted at the right time. And wet springs are likely to continue into the next 30 to 40 years, he said.

The new weather patterns will likely bring more disease and health problems, including ticks and mosquito-borne disease, contaminated drinking water and heat stress for animals.

Weather changes can cause ticks to expand their range. The Lone Star tick, which has reached southern Illinois, produces an enzyme in those bitten which can trigger an allergy to red meat.

A human case of the Heartland virus with symptoms including fever, nausea, diarrhea, headache, fatigue and decreased appetite has been recorded in Jackson County in deep southwestern in Illinois. It is transmitted by the bite of a new tick to the area, the Gulf Coast tick, Ford said.

Marketing and economics also change with weather patterns here. Other countries competing for exports, including Brazil, may be experiencing different weather trends. More supply chain issues are likely, he said.

With these challenges in mind, research continues to develop cooling systems for livestock and to look at plants that will do well with pasture changes. Researchers continue to study threatening diseases and pests.

Amid the challenges, there may be some opportunities for Midwest farmers, he said.

“Livestock opportunities may expand in the Midwest due to decreased production elsewhere,” he said.

The growing interest in locally produced meat could support small-scale beef production.

And “climate smart practices,” including increased conservation grazing and pasture health management, could make cropland healthier and benefit the Midwest, he said.

When asked about drought, Ford said there will likely be continued acute dry spells, but likely not as many prolonged dry periods as in 2012 and 1988.

“Drought is complex in the Midwest,” he said of making any predictions.

As for the upcoming harvest, he said September, October and November appear to be drier than normal in western Illinois. He said there may be some rain in east central Illinois where it was dry all year.

“The last thing they need is rain they missed all year to come the second week of October,” he said.