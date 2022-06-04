Young farmer finds the best kind of pig farming for him

WALTONVILLE, Ill. — Levi Laird simply likes pigs.

From childhood, he has raised pigs using different production styles, and has now found the right fit for his young family.

“We’ve always had pigs,” said the southern Illinois farmer.

His earliest memories were of his parents raising pasture hogs on their Waltonville farm in Jefferson County.

For a time they stopped raising pigs when profitability was a challenge. When he was 7 years old, they started two confinement barns and raised pigs on contract with The Maschhoffs.

Next, Laird raised show pigs. During high school, he got 20 sows to document diversity on the farm for his FFA record books.

When he attended the World Pork Expo in 2016, he met representatives from Niman Ranch and learned about their sustainable approach to pig production. Two years later he was raising pasture pigs for them, using the same fields and similar techniques to those his parents used when he was a little boy.

With all his experiences, he found that following the Niman Ranch sustainable protocol and earning a guaranteed market price is the best fit for him, he said.

As a pasture pig producer, Laird is in a minority. According to the Rodale Institute, 97% of commercial hogs are raised indoors.

“That would mean that hogs raised on pasture/deeply bedded pens are less than 3%,” said Elle Gadient, Niman Ranch farmer advocate.

The Lairds are one of about 50 families raising pigs for Niman Ranch in Illinois today.

“There could be more of us,” Laird said.

His grandfather, Jim, got him interested in farming. Laird is also part of the row crop and cow-calf operation with his grandpa, dad and uncle. He and his wife, Paige, and their son Ledger raise the pigs.

The Niman Ranch Pork Company was started in Thornton, Iowa, by Paul Willis, said Gadient, whose family raises pasture pigs in Iowa.

“What started with one family has become over 600 farm families across the Midwest,” Gadient said.

While Niman Ranch is Colorado-based today, it has local field agents and farmer mentors in the Midwest to help new farmers get started and to answer questions along the way, Gadient said.

Independent family farmers own the pigs they market to Niman Ranch. They agree to raise pigs according to “strict animal welfare standards” including providing ample space, not treating the pigs with antibiotics and raising them outdoors or in deeply bedded pens, she said.

Gadient’s family farms near Cascade, Iowa, in Dubuque County, raising pigs from farrow to finish and marketing them to Niman Ranch. They also have a cow-calf herd and grow crops they feed their livestock.

“Our pigs have indoor and outdoor access. It’s my favorite time of year on the farm with the baby pigs rooting through the pasture and bedding, and the pigs and calves playing in the sunshine,” she said.

In Illinois, Laird started raising pigs for Niman Ranch in 2018. Today, he has 18 sows and is working towards expanding to 50. He hopes that growth will allow his 7-year-old son Ledger to eventually farm someday too. Levi and Paige are expecting another new member of the family this year.

At the Laird’s farm on a sunny day in May, Gadient said how much she enjoyed seeing Ledger playing in the pasture around the piglets. It’s part of how the pigs are raised making them comfortable with people, Laird said.

The practices of raising pasture pigs haven’t changed that much since he was a child. Laird’s dad built the huts he uses today.

“I pulled out the weeds and repaired them,” he said.

Laird also uses the same genetic line — a Berkshire and Duroc cross — as his grandfather did. However, today’s pigs have higher market weights and provide more meat per hog, he said.

Farmers also have learned more about managing pasture rotation and cover crops to add profit and sustainability to their enterprises, Gadient said.

By the numbers

In spring 2021, 206 Niman Ranch hog farmers responded to a survey on how they manage and sustain their farms. Here’s a snapshot:

41% use cover crops on annually planted fields. On average, this represents 41% of their total annual cropped acres.

67% use no-till or reduced tillage on their annual cropped acres.

77% reported half or more of their crops are rotated annually.

38% have buffer strips on a portion or all of their fields.

65% use grass waterways on a portion of their farm. 17% use prairie strips on a portion of their farm.

20% manage pollinator habitat.

37% currently are or have previously been involved in a federal or local conservation program (EQIP, CSP, CRP, etc.).

Source: Niman Ranch

