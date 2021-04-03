17-year-old launches career with antique equipment

TOLONO, Ill. — While many people bundled up at home last year hoping to weather the pandemic, 16-year-old Delany Kamradt took action.

The teen planted and harvested a soybean crop.

She also restored a 1955 400 Farmall tractor to pristine condition.

Delany is not a beginning farmer.

“She was 14 when she started farming,” her mom, Dana, said.

Delany, who turned 17 in February, will use her restored tractor to farm again this year. She’s ready to get some dust on the perfect paint job.

All the equipment she farms with is antique — from the 1940s through ’60s — including her 1965 John Deere combine. The combine came from the farm of her great-grandfather in Ohio. The price was only $1 plus the cost of moving it across the country.

She is starting small, with 6 acres, to see if she’s ready to expand to 100 acres and if her equipment can manage it.

Delany is the farmer in the family. Her mom drives the gravity wagon at harvest as part of the support team and works at Carle hospital in technology, and her father, Jeremy, works for a John Deere dealer. Both her parents grew up on farms, but as in many families, farming skipped one generation.

Being involved in FFA projects at Unity High School confirmed Delany’s passion for agriculture.

“Farming is for me,” she said.

Her FFA project focused on marketing her grain.

When the sixth-generation farmer gets to work on her land, about a mile from her grandparents’ farm in Champaign County, it is often a show stopper for those passing by. They see a girl driving tractors without cabs, and the large, modern equipment of her neighbors working in the background.