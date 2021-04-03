17-year-old launches career with antique equipment

TOLONO, Ill. — While many people bundled up at home last year hoping to weather the pandemic, 16-year-old Delany Kamradt took action.
The teen planted and harvested a soybean crop.
She also restored a 1955 400 Farmall tractor to pristine condition.
Delany is not a beginning farmer.
“She was 14 when she started farming,” her mom, Dana, said.
Delany, who turned 17 in February, will use her restored tractor to farm again this year. She’s ready to get some dust on the perfect paint job.
All the equipment she farms with is antique — from the 1940s through ’60s — including her 1965 John Deere combine. The combine came from the farm of her great-grandfather in Ohio. The price was only $1 plus the cost of moving it across the country.
She is starting small, with 6 acres, to see if she’s ready to expand to 100 acres and if her equipment can manage it.
Delany is the farmer in the family. Her mom drives the gravity wagon at harvest as part of the support team and works at Carle hospital in technology, and her father, Jeremy, works for a John Deere dealer. Both her parents grew up on farms, but as in many families, farming skipped one generation.
Being involved in FFA projects at Unity High School confirmed Delany’s passion for agriculture.
“Farming is for me,” she said.
Her FFA project focused on marketing her grain.
When the sixth-generation farmer gets to work on her land, about a mile from her grandparents’ farm in Champaign County, it is often a show stopper for those passing by. They see a girl driving tractors without cabs, and the large, modern equipment of her neighbors working in the background.
Delany’s mom describes her daughter as “old school,” with her affection for things from the 1950s and 1960s, including tractors and music. Those interests came from spending time with her grandpa, who is also a big fan of that era.
Her dad started his passion for restoring Farmalls almost 30 years ago. Jeremy gave his wife a 1944 Farmall M tractor for their first wedding anniversary. It might not be a romantic gift to some, but for Dana, the granddaughter of a dairy farmer, it was perfect.
He gave her a 1947 Farmall Cub for their 15th anniversary. Jeremy joked that it was a gift for both of them. He got to restore it and use it, and she got to enjoy it.
Dana bid on the 1955 400 Farmall at auction because she knew it was Delany’s wish to own one.
“I had no idea. She picked me up at school that day,” Delany said, and they came home to the surprise.
“It was a chunk of rust,” Jeremy said. But Delany was thrilled.
The tractor had belonged to a distant relative, which made it even sweeter to have it beautifully restored and invite the former owner to see it, Dana said.
After an injury, Jeremy now watches Delany do the restoration and gives her advice.
When she thought she didn’t want to weld and was nervous about it, her dad listened.
“I’ll guide you through it, you’ve got to do it,” he said. She did.
She started restoration of the latest Farmall tractor in February 2020 and it took the better part of a year to complete.
“It took a long time,” Delany said. Patience was required. There kept being one more thing to fix, she said.
To make sure everything was in working order, she took it to the fields before it was painted. It was discouraging that they had to take it all apart again to paint it and put it back together, she said.
Her painting skills have been admired by classmates and people familiar with professional painting.
When her FFA friends saw the tractor she restored, they thought it “was super cool,” Delany said. Some of the boys were surprised to know she did all the welding and painting.
Why a 400 specifically?
“It’s pretty,” she said.
This restored tractor parked in the spring sunshine, all red and shiny against the green grass and white farm buildings, certainly is pretty.
It is parade-worthy and will be part of parades soon.
Delany scrapbooks as well and has documented the restoration of the tractor with photographs of the process that her mom took along the way.
It is parked front and center in the barn with the John Deere combine at the back during spring. Dana’s Cub and other tractors also have a place.
Delany, an active Unity High School FFA member, was elected as an FFA officer on March 25 and will be vice president her senior year. She was secretary this year and historian her sophomore year.
Her FFA advisor is encouraging her to restore the club’s tractor. Delany, who graduates from high school in 2022, is thinking about it.
Right now she’s taking a rest.
In the long-term, Delany hopes to attend Parkland College in Champaign and study agriculture business at either Southern Illinois University or Illinois State University and continue a career that involves farming.
Before she starts college, she will already be a farmer with five years’ experience.