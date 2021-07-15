4-H summer camp returns after pandemic

MONTICELLO, Ill. —Kids are swimming, kayaking, doing archery, learning about science and all the fun things they always do at 4-H Memorial Camp in Monticello.

One big thing is different this year.

As part of the pandemic protocol, which was tighter in Illinois this winter when Andy Davis, University of Illinois Extension camp director was planning this year’s event, the camp is not just for kids.

Instead of bunking in the cabin with other kids, Mom, Dad and siblings hunker down together at night and enjoy activities together during the day.

Each family gets their own cabin during the three-day, two-night summer camp located at a lake and surrounded by trees.

“All of the things that make camp great like outdoor adventures, hiking, boating, and swimming are just as fun socially distanced once we flipped to a family camp model,” Davis said.

The camp organizers have held family camps before, so they knew how to run it.

The camp was closed in 2020. While minimal staff did repairs and maintenance, is was sad to see no campers, Davis said. Even though the camp is limited in size and arranged to suit pandemic protocol, it is alive with activity this year.

Only 15 families participate in each camp.

During this transitional pandemic year, there are also fewer camp weeks, fewer staff and fewer campers, but there is no shortage of fun and laughter. Even the odd scream can be heard as first-timers try out the zip line.

“We’re all super excited to be here,” said Bethany Wood, the camp’s special programs director.