Access, social ties make small towns ‘age-friendly’

Kathleen Holden, a retired associate chancellor of the University of Illinois, lives in an age-friendly community. She helped make it that way.

Holden, now 77, is the chair of the Champaign-Urbana advisory committee for the age-friendly community program here.

Her efforts aren’t exclusively for older adults. A community with a focus on accessibility meets the needs of the entire population, she says.

She believes it’s important for older adults to have a say in creating programs that will affect them and be directors of what happens to them.

“There is a tendency of well- meaning people to design and build programs for older adults and give them to them. But if older adults aren’t involved in the decision making, it marginalizes them,” she says.

Age-friendly priority

More communities are addressing issues affecting older adults, as the U.S. Census predicts people 65 and older will be the largest population group in 2035. For years, the census has shown the high average age of farmers, particularly.

The World Health Organization and AARP are recognizing communities which have made a commitment to improve themselves for all ages, with a focus on older adults.

In 2017, Champaign and Urbana, two east central Illinois cities, became members of the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities.

Among the things in Champaign-Urbana, sometimes affectionately called Chambana, which improve the quality of life for older adults is being the home of the University of Illinois, a land grant college which offers opportunities for all ages. Also, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, which Holden helped establish here, offers people over age 55 a way to learn and teach a variety of subjects. She is also a member of the board of Clark-Lindsey Village, a not-for-profit “life plan community,” or continuing care retirement community.