Ad hoc farm payments raise questions

Government assistance to farmers hit a record high this year.

The perfect storm of market disruptions due to the trade war with China followed by the devastating effects of COVID-19 prompted Congress to step up aid to the agricultural sector above and beyond historic farm programs. The impermanent nature of the process has changed calculations into how much and where aid should go.

“Our experience since 2018 with this ad hoc support has really brought into question the effectiveness of the standing programs that we have, whether that be crop insurance or the commodity title programs,” said University of Illinois ag economist Nick Paulsen.

The action reopens a long-standing debate about the most effective means of providing farmers with economic assistance. The overall farm support paradigm has been shaken up recently, reopening discussions about farm payments overall.

The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, Market Facilitation Program and Paycheck Protection Program have infused tens of billions of dollars into the agricultural sector on top of existing programs such as traditional commodity programs and crop insurance subsidies.

In 2020 the federal government will infuse $48 billion into the farm economy, with $36 billion coming from ad hoc payments, according to USDA’s Economic Research Service and Risk Management Agency.

“Just comparing the level of support for the past few years, does that provide some kind of indication that we should be thinking about bigger changes to how these standing programs work?” Paulsen said at one of several Farm Economic Summit meetings sponsored by the University of Illinois and held virtually. “Or are the trade war and coronavirus just black swan events that will get passed?”