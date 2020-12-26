Ad hoc farm payments raise questions

Government assistance to farmers hit a record high this year.
The perfect storm of market disruptions due to the trade war with China followed by the devastating effects of COVID-19 prompted Congress to step up aid to the agricultural sector above and beyond historic farm programs. The impermanent nature of the process has changed calculations into how much and where aid should go.
“Our experience since 2018 with this ad hoc support has really brought into question the effectiveness of the standing programs that we have, whether that be crop insurance or the commodity title programs,” said University of Illinois ag economist Nick Paulsen.
The action reopens a long-standing debate about the most effective means of providing farmers with economic assistance. The overall farm support paradigm has been shaken up recently, reopening discussions about farm payments overall.
The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, Market Facilitation Program and Paycheck Protection Program have infused tens of billions of dollars into the agricultural sector on top of existing programs such as traditional commodity programs and crop insurance subsidies.
In 2020 the federal government will infuse $48 billion into the farm economy, with $36 billion coming from ad hoc payments, according to USDA’s Economic Research Service and Risk Management Agency.
“Just comparing the level of support for the past few years, does that provide some kind of indication that we should be thinking about bigger changes to how these standing programs work?” Paulsen said at one of several Farm Economic Summit meetings sponsored by the University of Illinois and held virtually. “Or are the trade war and coronavirus just black swan events that will get passed?”
Fellow University of Illinois economist Joe Janzen echoed Paulsen’s reasoning.
“Government payments will hit a record in 2020,” Janzen said. “There are things we can learn from that.”
Janzen said 80% of economic aid to farmers over the past few years has come from ad hoc programs, or those designed for a specific purpose rather than long-term planning. The MFP was instituted to compensate farmers and others for losses incurred during trade wars, especially with China. But determining actual losses can be a challenge.
“The government is trying to pin down a value of what would be the damage caused by the trade war,” he said. “Prices were actually rallying for some and declining for others. So it’s difficult to match that prediction to actual damages caused by the trade war. That’s even doubly true for MFP2. It’s difficult for these payments to equal the impact of the trade war.”
MFP covered futures prices for 2018 and 2019. CFAP1 addressed farmer-owned crop inventories while CFAP2 was connected to actual 2020 planted acres times expected yield.
The ad hoc (literally “for this”) one-off payments for temporary situations provide a contrast to traditional programs encompassed in the farm bill. They include ARC (Agriculture Risk Coverage) and PLC (Price Loss Coverage) programs.
“Not that they are safe from criticism by any means, but some of the benefits associated with them is that they have a design, and that design is consistent,” Paulsen said. “We know how the programs work and we know how the payments are calculated. You can plan around them. There’s some certainty. There’s a consistency there.”
On the other hand, ad hoc payments can react more quickly to events that negatively affect farm income.
“These programs are, by design, purpose and necessity, usually rolled out in much quicker time frames,” Paulsen said. “If there’s a disaster or market disruption, we don’t have time to go through whole legislative process. So we trade off this timeliness for maybe better targeting if we would have waited longer. Obviously 2020 has been a wild year.”
Regardless, assessing success or failure has been difficult.
“The one thing we’ve learned after three years of ad hoc payments is that achieving all of the policy objectives is very difficult if not impossible,” Janzen said.