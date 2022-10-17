Ag Barometer: Rising interest rates add uneasiness

The Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer index drifted lower to a reading of 112 in September, which was 5 points lower than a month earlier.
The decline in farmer sentiment was primarily the result of producers’ weaker perception of current conditions as the Current Conditions Index declined to 109, 9 points lower than in August. The Index of Future Expectations also weakened slightly, declining 3 points from a month earlier to a reading of 113, according to a Purdue University news release.
Compared to a year earlier, the barometer this month was 10% lower while producers’ assessment of current conditions was down 22%. These results stand in contrast with future expectations in September which was only 2% weaker than a year ago.
The Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer sentiment index is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural producers’ responses to a telephone survey. This month’s survey was conducted from Sept. 19-23, a week or more following USDA’s September Crop Production and World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE).
Higher input costs are still the No. 1 concern among survey respondents with the shift in U.S. monetary policy rising to the forefront as an issue among U.S. producers.
This month, 44% of respondents chose “higher input costs” as their No. 1 concern, down from 53% last month. Second on the list of producers’ concerns for the upcoming year was “rising interest rates,” chosen by 23% of respondents, up from 14% in August. Third on the list of concerns was “availability of inputs” chosen by 14% of producers in the survey.
Interestingly, the percentage of producers choosing “lower crop and/or livestock prices” as one of their biggest concerns declined over the summer. In July 19% of respondents chose it as one of their biggest concerns while just 8% of producers chose it in this month’s survey.
This month’s Farm Financial Performance Index was unchanged from a month earlier at 99 but was still 10% lower than a year earlier. Compared to earlier this year, producers clearly feel better about their farm’s financial performance. Back in May, 38% of respondents said they expected their farm’s financial performance in 2022 to be worse than in 2021. This month that percentage declined to 29% while the percentage expecting better performance rose from 19% in May to 28% this month.
People are also reading…
Uncertainty surrounding input costs and availability was partly responsible for the negative perspective held last spring by many producers. As the year unfolded, however, producers’ worst fears regarding input cost rises and poor input availability did not materialize, providing much more certainty to their farm’s financial outlook and contributing to their improved perspective on farm financial performance.
Land and investments
The Farm Capital Investment Index declined to a record low of 31 in September as producers continue to indicate that they do not view this as a “good time” to make large investments in their farming operations. Despite that negative perspective, the percentage of producers who plan to reduce their farm machinery purchases declined again this month, down 2 points compared to responses in August. Once again, a follow-up question was posed to farmers who reported this being a “bad time” to make large investments to learn why they felt that way. For the third month in a row, producers overwhelmingly said it was primarily because of the increase in prices for farm machinery and new construction. However, interest rates are starting to become a factor influencing producers’ decision making.
Producers’ perspective on farmland values continues to soften. This month the Short-Term Farmland Value Expectations Index fell 5 points to 123 while the long-term index fell 7 points to 139. A year ago, the short-term index, which provides producers’ perspective one year into the future, stood at 155. This month’s reading leaves the index 21% lower than a year earlier while the long-term index has fallen 12% over the same time frame.
In a follow-up question posed to respondents who expect farmland values to rise over the next 5 years, over 60% of respondents said that the main reason they expect values to rise is non-farm investor demand, up from 45 to 51% who thought that was the main driver back in January and February. At the same time, fewer respondents on this month’s survey said they expect low interest rates to support farmland values than in the past. In January and February, 6 to 9% of respondents who said they expect values to rise cited “low interest rates” as the main reason. In the September survey, just 1% of respondents pointed to low interest rates as the principal reason they expect farmland values to rise.
Cover crops
This month’s survey included a series of questions about cover crop usage as a follow-up to the same questions posed in 2021. Nearly six out of 10 (57%) respondents said they currently plant cover crops on a portion of their farmland while approximately one out of four producers said they have never planted a cover crop.
Most producers who report planting cover crops say they only do so on a portion of their farmland. Half of the farmers in this month’s survey who plant cover crops said they do so on 25% or less of their cropland. Nearly a fourth of respondents said they plant cover crops on over 50% of their farms’ acreage.
A large share (40%) of producers who reported planting cover crops this month said they have been planting cover crops for 5 years or less. On the other end of the spectrum, 28% of respondents said they have been planting cover crops for more than 10 years.
Reasons cited by producers for planting cover crops are varied, but “improve soil health” at 37% of respondents and “improve erosion control” at 33% of respondents were the top two reasons cited by cover crop users. Just 5% of cover crop users indicated “carbon sequestration” was a motivation for planting cover crops.