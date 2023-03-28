The Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer Index dipped 5 points in February to a reading of 125. Farmers’ perspectives regarding both current conditions on their farms and their expectations for the future both weakened slightly as the Index of Current Conditions fell 2 points to 134 and the Index of Future Expectations declined to 121 compared to 127 in January.
This month’s survey revealed that producers’ confidence in the future growth of U.S. agricultural exports continues to weaken, according to a Purdue University news release. In addition, although both land value expectation indices remain in positive territory, more producers think farmland values could weaken in the year ahead than on previous surveys.
The index is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural producers’ responses to a telephone survey. This month’s survey was conducted from Feb. 13-17.
Farmers continue to point to concerns about higher input costs, chosen by 38% of February’s survey respondents, as their biggest concern for the year ahead.
Notably, in this month’s survey more producers said they are concerned about the risk of lower crop and/or livestock prices than just a few months ago. Eighteen percent of this month’s respondents chose lower output prices as one of the top risks they are facing, up from just 8% who cited that as a key risk in September.
People are also reading…
Concerns about rising interest rates appear to be on an upswing as well. In February, nearly one-fourth of survey respondents (24%) chose rising interest rates as a key concern, up from 22% in the last two months and up from just 14% who cited interest rates as a top concern last summer.
The February reading of the Farm Capital Investment Index changed little this month, rising to 43, just one point higher than a month earlier. Weak capital investment readings have been the norm for nearly two years, despite strong farm income.
Seventy-two percent of producers in this month’s survey said it is a “bad time” to make large investments in their farming operation while just 15% reported it is a “good time” to make such investments.
The disparity between responses to the barometer’s investment question and actual farm equipment sales continues to be focused on costs. In February, 45% of respondents who said it was a “bad time” to make large investments said it was because of the increase in prices for farm machinery and new construction while 27% of respondents chose “rising interest rates” as a primary reason for it being a poor time for making large investments. The percentage of respondents focused on rising interest rates as a key reason has doubled since last July when this question was first included in a barometer survey.
Both the short and long-term farmland value indices weakened in February. The Short-Term Farmland Value Index declined one point to 119 while the Long-Term Farmland Value Index dropped 5 points to 137. Although both indices remain above 100, indicating a positive outlook on farmland values, the percentage of producers who said they expect values to decline over the next 5 years reached 19% this month, the highest percentage since this question was first routinely included in barometer surveys in 2019.
Still, over half (56%) of respondents expect values 5 years from now to be higher than today. This month just 33% of respondents said they expect values to rise in the next 12 months while 14% said they expect values to weaken.
Each year in February, the barometer survey includes a question focused on farm growth, asking respondents what annual growth rate they expect for their farm over the next 5 years. This year 49% of the survey respondents said their farm either had “No plans to grow” (33%) or “Plan to exit or retire” (16%). The percentage of farms in the under 5% growth category has risen since 2020 when just 12% of respondents were in this group.