Ag equipment mechanics wanted amid labor squeeze

Ag equipment companies are fishing for mechanics.

Increasingly complex machinery requires workers with knowledge of high-tech systems, and dealerships are working overtime to find them.

“I wouldn’t call it a shortage, but I would say that over the last several years we have been really working with our dealers,” said Jason Kinzey, who heads up John Deere’s service development program.

While many farmers are handy with a wrench, computer-driven mechanical systems on farm equipment can make self-service difficult. In addition, farmers are tending more acres than ever, leaving them with limited hours for equipment maintenance.

“The advancement of technology definitely has driven the need,” Kinzey said. “The fact that our farmers have the overall need of feeding the world drives a lot of this. Our goal is to keep customers up and running. It takes a lot of bodies to do that.”

Companies are looking to replace retiring technicians with younger recruits with new skill sets.

“A lot of our technicians across the industry are an aging group of techs. We need this young talent to come in and replace those who are thinking of retirement,” Kinzey said. “It’s a different type of technician than even 20 years ago when I was a tech. A lot of repairs are made without even picking up a wrench.

“We can use a computer, a digital voltmeter, digital ohmmeter and maybe a digital pressure gauge. We can diagnose a problem and maybe never touch a hand tool.”

John Deere is not alone. Most major equipment companies are active in the recruitment process.

“Many of our dealers indicate that they are always on the lookout for new technicians,” said Peter Steiner, dealer technician program manager at Case IH. “They could expand their service operation if they had additional technicians that they could hire.”

To that end, companies are publicizing the need and partnering with educational institutions to churn out students who can handle the high-tech needs of modern farm machinery. The Ohio State University’s Agricultural Technical Institute is among dozens of schools throughout the country that have training specifically for farm equipment, offering 28 programs of study.

Kubota, which partners with ATI, estimates it will need to fill 3,400 new technician jobs in the near future, according to a company press release.

“Like other industries, we face a numbers crunch,” Steiner said. “We have a fair number of technicians who are reaching retirement age, and we don’t see as many people filling the pipeline. Most could hire additional technicians if they could find them. Farmers are buying more technologically advanced things and they haven’t kept up on how to serve them.”

Case IH launched its Top Tech program a little over a year ago, which addresses the need with a two-prong approach of awareness and training assistance.

“We’re doing things as a company to raise awareness of good-paying jobs that are available in many small towns across the country,” Steiner said. “We need people who have a passion to work on ag or construction equipment. We use social media and farm shows to talk to individuals about the great career opportunities out there.

“In addition, we’ve partnered with 30 tech schools across the country. We’re working with them to make sure they have the right curricula, working with our dealer network to go through training programs.”

The John Deere Tech program guides students through a two-year associate degree through a dealer sponsor. They learn on John Deere equipment. The program also includes a classroom component.

“We partner with a total of 23 community colleges in the United States and Canada,” Kinzey said. “We also partner with our dealers. It takes all three because we require dealer sponsorship. Obviously, dealers need talent.”

Recruitment and incentives vary from dealer to dealer. Some of John Deere’s dealers reimburse 100% of students’ tuition. Others offer a signing bonus. The rewards are virtually guaranteed.

“We have 100% job placement,” Kinzey said.

