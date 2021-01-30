Ag equipment sales strong; shortages likely

Agricultural equipment sales are expected to be strong in 2021 as recovery continues across the farm economy.
“The signs of hope are there,” said Mark Lowery, commercial marketing manager with New Holland. “We’re expecting a strong year in all categories, but certainly the focus is small-grains row crop equipment, particularly with our twin-rotor combine and high-horsepower tractors.”
David Webster, director of national accounts for AGCO, also has high hopes for the year.
“There definitely is a lot of optimism right now, especially as we see these commodity prices continue to increase,” he said. “The age of the equipment fleet is definitely older than it has been in a number of years. We’ll definitely see some increased equipment purchases as they look to refresh their fleet.”
While sales in all segments of the ag equipment lineup continue to rise, planters are drawing a lot of attention.
“We’re expecting all segments to be up year over year,” Webster said. “A couple of the product segments where we know the equipment has aged more than typically is in planting and application equipment. We could see a little bit more in those two segments, but at the end of the day, the whole ship is going to rise pretty evenly.”
Smaller farm equipment is also continuing a steady increase that began several years ago. That reflects the growth of the direct-to-consumer market.
“It’s definitely been a consistent upswing,” Lowery said. “Some categories are up 25%. We certainly don’t expect something that high for 2021, but we may maintain that level. ... We do interface with a lot of specialty growers, such as fruits, nuts vineyards, those direct-to-consumer-type businesses. Consumers are looking to alternative food sources and to farm markets. There has been a lot of upside in that part of the business.”
Jay Harris of J.O. Harris Sales, an equipment dealership in Alexander, Illinois, reports strong sales during 2020 and anticipates that will continue. Supply could be a problem, however.
“We’ve been pretty busy all the way through. Sales have been really strong,” Harris said. “What we’re going to run into now is the availability as far as getting product. The lead time on getting new products is getting slower. There’s not as much new stuff available as fast as we need it, so used stuff is selling quicker. It’s not crazy changing, but it’s picking up a bit.”
Harris said high-speed planters are in demand, along with livestock and grain handling equipment.
“Everyone wants to get corn and beans moved because of prices,” he said. “Grain vacs, augurs and conveyors have been really good.”
Gerry Beard of Beard Implement also says demand is outstripping supply. He believes manufacturers have cut production over the past few years and are unlikely to pick it up much.
“There is a shortage of machinery and it will continue if the commodities maintain higher levels,” said Beard, whose dealership has locations in Illinois and Missouri. “I don’t think any (manufacturers) ramped up and I don’t think any will try. We don’t want to create the same problem we did in ’13 and ’14 when we sold a lot of new, then everybody had all this used and then the markets went down, and we all sat on this iron.”
COVID-19 has had an effect on equipment marketing. The National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville was scheduled six weeks later than usual this year, then cancelled on Jan. 28.
AGCO and other manufacturers had planned to scale back on staffing.
“We expect numbers to be down,” Webster said. “We’ll staff accordingly. We have been making plans for a number of shows that ended up getting canceled. We’ll eventually start having these events, but there’s a lot of protocols to follow in terms of employees being masked.
“Machines will be locked, and we’ll have one person in a machine at a time. We’ll be sanitizing in the cab between customers. That can slow things down. In the past at Louisville we had sessions where we’re presenting or discussing topics with customers. Now if we’re going to do that it needs to be socially distanced, with fewer chairs.”
Lowery is cautiously optimistic about the 2021 sales year.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty but certainly a lot of confidence,” he said.