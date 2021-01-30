Ag equipment sales strong; shortages likely

Agricultural equipment sales are expected to be strong in 2021 as recovery continues across the farm economy.

“The signs of hope are there,” said Mark Lowery, commercial marketing manager with New Holland. “We’re expecting a strong year in all categories, but certainly the focus is small-grains row crop equipment, particularly with our twin-rotor combine and high-horsepower tractors.”

David Webster, director of national accounts for AGCO, also has high hopes for the year.

“There definitely is a lot of optimism right now, especially as we see these commodity prices continue to increase,” he said. “The age of the equipment fleet is definitely older than it has been in a number of years. We’ll definitely see some increased equipment purchases as they look to refresh their fleet.”

While sales in all segments of the ag equipment lineup continue to rise, planters are drawing a lot of attention.

“We’re expecting all segments to be up year over year,” Webster said. “A couple of the product segments where we know the equipment has aged more than typically is in planting and application equipment. We could see a little bit more in those two segments, but at the end of the day, the whole ship is going to rise pretty evenly.”

Smaller farm equipment is also continuing a steady increase that began several years ago. That reflects the growth of the direct-to-consumer market.

“It’s definitely been a consistent upswing,” Lowery said. “Some categories are up 25%. We certainly don’t expect something that high for 2021, but we may maintain that level. ... We do interface with a lot of specialty growers, such as fruits, nuts vineyards, those direct-to-consumer-type businesses. Consumers are looking to alternative food sources and to farm markets. There has been a lot of upside in that part of the business.”