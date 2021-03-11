Ag innovators recognized at Commodity Classic event

Corn growers should benefit from three new innovations recognized at this year’s virtual Commodity Classic.

A corn leaf imager used in diagnosing plant health, a tool to make connecting a combine header easier and a system to speed up grain drying in bins won innovation awards.

The Davidson Prizes, which celebrates breakthrough innovations in areas of agricultural, food and biological systems engineering, were awarded by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (and the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers March 2.

“I’m blown away by the new technology,” said Curt Blades, senior vice president of agriculture for AEM.

LeafSpec is a hand-held mobile device that can take a specialized image of a corn leaf and in 10 seconds can get information about leaf moisture, nutrients and disease, said Jian Jin, Purdue University professor and researcher who worked on the award winning product. He is active in the commercialization of Purdue’s handheld leaf imaging technologies through LeafSpec, LLC.

“The bottleneck is manufacturing,” he said.

The imager will be able to be used with a cloud service and mapping by universities, companies and farmers, Jin said. In the future it may be administered by robots in fields.

There are modifications for other crop leaves, including rice, he said.

AGCO Corporation won for its 9350 DynaFlex Draper Header with AutoDock, a 50-foot flexible header with automatic system for attaching all mechanical, electrical and hydraulic connections of the header to the Fendt IDEAL combine.