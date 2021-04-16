Ag one of many career options for rural kids

MARISSA, Ill. — If a career in professional sports doesn’t materialize, Rhett and Gage Fritsche may stick around on the farm.

Rhett, 12, and Gage, 8, are the sons of Wes and Dana Fritsche. They occasionally help out on the 3,000-acre Washington County farm and enjoy it. But their first love is sports.

“I want to be an MLB baseball player,” Rhett said. “But I have a backup plan of working here.”

His brother leans toward the NFL. He has two backup plans.

“I want to be a football player, and if that doesn’t work, I want to run an auction,” Gage said. “If that doesn’t work out, I’ll work here.”

His brother leans toward the NFL. He has two backup plans.

“I want to be a football player, and if that doesn’t work, I want to run an auction,” Gage said. “If that doesn’t work out, I’ll work here.”

The boys would represent the fourth generation to farm this ground. Their maternal great-grandfather started the farm.

Rhett likes working outdoors — except when it’s very hot. Then, he prefers swimming in a nearby pool.

Chris Wyant’s son, Lincoln, is a typical farm kid who likes some aspects of agriculture but has a typical 8-year-old’s attention span.

“It changes by the day,” Wyant said “He seems to think he wants some kind of farm.”

Wyant has a dual perspective. He is education manager with the Illinois Agriculture in the Classroom program, and also operates a small farming enterprise on his property near Lexington, in McLean County.