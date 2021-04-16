Ag one of many career options for rural kids

MARISSA, Ill. — If a career in professional sports doesn’t materialize, Rhett and Gage Fritsche may stick around on the farm.
Rhett, 12, and Gage, 8, are the sons of Wes and Dana Fritsche. They occasionally help out on the 3,000-acre Washington County farm and enjoy it. But their first love is sports.
“I want to be an MLB baseball player,” Rhett said. “But I have a backup plan of working here.”
His brother leans toward the NFL. He has two backup plans.
“I want to be a football player, and if that doesn’t work, I want to run an auction,” Gage said. “If that doesn’t work out, I’ll work here.”
The boys would represent the fourth generation to farm this ground. Their maternal great-grandfather started the farm.
Rhett likes working outdoors — except when it’s very hot. Then, he prefers swimming in a nearby pool.
Chris Wyant’s son, Lincoln, is a typical farm kid who likes some aspects of agriculture but has a typical 8-year-old’s attention span.
“It changes by the day,” Wyant said “He seems to think he wants some kind of farm.”
Wyant has a dual perspective. He is education manager with the Illinois Agriculture in the Classroom program, and also operates a small farming enterprise on his property near Lexington, in McLean County.
Wyant’s parents grow corn and soybeans, so Lincoln has been exposed to a standard grain farm. He also helps out on his parents’ micro farm. Chris and Audra Wyant produce vegetables, cut flowers and micro greens on a small plot.
“There are things he wants to grow,” Wyant said of his son. “Last year he wanted to grow pumpkins, so we planted a long row. He feels like he started his own business.”
As an ag teacher at Marissa High School, Kim Portz interacts mainly with older students. But she also has a front-row seat when younger kids participate in field trips. She also served as a 4-H leader for several years.
“We do some projects with elementary kids,” she said. “They come over to our school for ag day. They’re so excited to see all the animals and the greenhouse.”
In general, children are further removed from the farm than their grandparents decades earlier. That poses challenges for ag advocates promoting farming careers.
“If they don’t grow up on a farm or a family that is around agriculture, most kids do not realize how important agriculture is,” Portz said. “Until they take a class, they don’t realize where their food or clothes come from. I see that the ones who come for our events appreciate the ag industry more.”
Being outdoors, working with animals and driving big machines like tractors are big draws for many children.
Wyant is hopeful that Lincoln will choose a career in agriculture, though he realizes a lot of years will transpire between now and the time he is ready to make his mark in the world.
“We’re definitely encouraging him,” he said. “He seems to think he wants some kind of farm. For most farmers, that’s a goal. They want to leave something for the next generation.”
In his role as an ag educator, Wyant sees the disparity of ag experiences for children with varying backgrounds.
“You hear the full spectrum. There are some kids in rural areas who are very familiar with ag on a day-to-day basis,” he said. “Some have never seen an apple on a tree and have no concept of how food is grown. One of our top priorities is to connect young people to where their food is grown.”