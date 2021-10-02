Agritourism spot offers ‘heaps’ of color

MINOOKA, Ill. — Vibrant color is the first thing that strikes you at Heap family farm in northeastern Illinois this time of year.

On one side of a 10-acre field of sunflowers and multi-colored zinnias is a field of corn stubble glistening in the sun after the crop’s recent harvest; on the other side are shades of green and gold ripening soybeans.

This time of year, the yellow sunflowers make way for orange, white and some non-traditional colors of pumpkins on 25 acres at Heaps Giant Pumpkin Farm. Giant mums in bright bloom are for sale near the farm’s sign.

This all started when Kevin Heap first grew pumpkins and sold them at a farm stand at the front of the Minooka property when he was a teenager.

He soon decided that agritourism, featuring pumpkins, was the way he could find his place on the farm, which has been in the family in Kendall County for 150 years.

Kevin’s family has always been “incredibly supportive of his dream,” said his wife Kaylee, who met Kevin in college.

“After one pumpkin season, I realized I needed to help or I’d never see him,” she said.

Kevin also grows corn and soybean crops with the family, and Kaylee works full-time, formerly with FS and now with Bushel, an ag technology company.

The couple have three boys.

The agritourism component adds to the farm’s diversity, something farmers are always looking for so they can bring home the next generation, Kaylee said.

While Kevin was in high school and college, he started to grow the business, eventually adding a corn maze, hay rides, buildings and a parking lot. He put his education at Joliet Junior College and his ag business and economics degree from Purdue University to good use.