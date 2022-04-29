Alum’s $45M gift builds new Extension center

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Construction of a new University of Illinois Extension building will soon begin at the Urbana-Champaign campus. Thanks to a $45 million donation, the new building will be a gathering place for statewide Extension and 4-H efforts and home to its administration and leaders.

Doris Kelley Christopher, the founder of Pampered Chef and University of Illinois alumna, donated the funding.

“(She) very wisely thought long-term — $40 million of her donation is for construction and $5 million is for a maintenance endowment,” said Shelly Nickols-Richardson, associate dean and director of Illinois Extension.

The Doris Kelley Christopher Illinois Extension Center is set to open in August 2025.

Christopher worked for Extension in the early years of her career.

“Teaching and advising adults on the full gamut of home skills proved to be career-changing for me,” Christopher said when the donation was first announced. “I fell in love with teaching adults. That, combined with all I had learned as a home economics student at University of Illinois, came together as the foundation for the Pampered Chef business.”

The building will bring people together, said Germán Bollero, interim dean of the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences. The new facilities, on open space on the Arboretum, will be able to host conferences and include areas for food demonstrations.

Regional offices throughout Illinois will continue to serve clients where they are.

