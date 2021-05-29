Army ‘lifer’ enjoying post-military farming career

As a 22-year Army veteran who spent time in more than one hot spot, Amy Hess isn’t a chicken. But she is proud to be called a chicken farmer.

The Illinois native served in the Army and the Air National Guard, first as an enlisted woman and later earning a commission. She retired in 2012 as a major and is enjoying her “retirement” on a small poultry farm near Aledo, Illinois, in Mercer County.

While Hess didn’t farm prior to her military service, she is no stranger to the soil. Her father farmed in different places while she was growing up.

“I don’t have any of my own experience,” she said. “I just jumped in and rolled my sleeves up.”

She is barely two years into her new tour of duty.

“In June 2019 I bought 15 acres, and now I am what you would call a poultry farmer,” Hess said. “I raise chickens, ducks and guineas. I just started my first year with turkeys.”

She embraces her new role as a niche farmer operating a direct-to-consumer business with a personal touch. That includes an old-school egg delivery service.

“I also raise Cornish-cross meat broilers,” she said. “I’ve been doing that a little over a year. My last batch is going to the processor soon, then I’ll be transitioning to a dual-purpose bird, the Speckled Sussex. I started raising them in January and hope to start processing them later this fall.”

When Hess left the military, she explored several options for easing back into civilian life. Agriculture was high on the list.

“I had some different ideas of what I could manage,” she said. “I wasn’t looking to be a big row-crop farmer; that’s not easy to get into. I live in a small-enough area where I could raise backyard chickens. I tried with a few in my backyard and enjoyed it.