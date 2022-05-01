As Extension service changes, educators strive to serve all

University Extension programs are rooted in the past, adjusting to the pandemic’s punch and evolving with societal needs.

The efforts of Extension today are based on the land-grant college tradition of getting research to people — whether it’s about farming, horticulture or nutrition, said Marshall Stewart, vice chancellor of Extension and engagement at the University of Missouri.

Stewart calls it the “bread and butter” model that Extension has followed for more than 100 years.

At the same time, Extension focuses on the contemporary needs of society, which may include smart farm support and addressing health care issues. Clients are very connected.

“They bring their ideas, we bring ours, and the research to address community issues,” Stewart said.

The University of Missouri, based in Columbia with three other campuses, works together to serve 6.2 million Missourians. At the same time, Stewart is part of Extension collaborations on a larger scale.

On April 19 he was on his way back from a regional Extension conference in Indiana. He said the 12 states in the north central U.S., including Illinois, Iowa and Missouri, work together to address shared issues and use resources wisely. At this meeting, health care and workplace development were among topics discussed.

Pandemic push

The method of getting Extension information out changed quickly with the onset of the pandemic two years ago.

“In a matter of 18 months, we advanced 10 to 15 years,” Stewart said. “It fast forwarded us.”

Many state Extension services moved to virtual learning quickly. One positive is it allowed the programs to receive broader audiences, Stewart said.

Along with traditional topics, Extension was able to provide scientific-based information about COVID-19, he said.

The pandemic proved Extension is nimble and can pivot as needed, Stewart said.

Likewise, Illinois Extension surged ahead in creating programming online. For example, mandatory pesticide safety classes were previously offered only in-person.

“That changed completely” and specialty programs were created, said Germán Bollero, University of Illinois interim dean in the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences.

“We were not fully prepared to go fully online,” said Jay Harmon, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach director.

But that changed quickly. ISU Extension pivoted to more advanced programming for field days and creating 45 episodes of CropsTV.

Extension programming reached beyond state borders and to international audiences. At the same time, this drew attention that not every Iowan had good access to Internet and broadband services.

“Our goal is to reach every Iowan,” Harmon said.

Wants and needs

Meetings have merged into the hybrid form now, serving both those who are able to attend in person and those who prefer the digital option. Extension is figuring out what people want and need. Many Iowa crop farmers like to listen to podcasts from their cab, but that might not be the same choice for livestock producers, Harmon said.

More in-person programs are offered to women in agriculture. Programs have been developed to better address their learning style. Often, programs are multi-week and include learning from each other, Harmon said.

Most Extension programs are team-based today. For example the topic of sustainable agriculture is addressed by several experts, with topics helping farmers wade through carbon questions and other related issues, he said.

ISU Extension today offers more regional meetings with topics specific to that area, rather than the same program for every county as it had in the past. Most people will drive a couple of hours for a program that is relevant to them, Harmon said.

Over the 30 years he has worked in Extension, he has seen the sophistication of questions increase. In the late ’80s and ’90s, Extension staff were oriented to answering individual questions. While they still answers individuals, the service often provides in-depth education programs, sometimes in conjunction with the USDA or other groups, he said.

In 1914, the average person may have had about an eighth grade education. Today many producers have advanced degrees and certifications.

“I’ve probably learned as much from the farmers as they do from me,” he said.

Bollero agrees programs need to be designed for highly educated recipients, he said. Access to land-grant research and education resources helps Extension meet the demands for high-quality information, he said.

Looking forward

In the future, first and foremost Extension will stay connected to its rural and small town beginnings, but at the same, it will time continue to serve all Missourians, Stewart said. Health in general, and mental health in particular is one of the statewide issues.

Mental health for farmers, including addressing the high suicide rate, is also a focus in Iowa, Harmon said.

In Iowa now, at a time when poultry farmers have to address destroying birds because of the avian flu, there is much emotion. Mental health programs have expanded in Iowa over time. At first it was just a “short talk” at the end of a crops meeting, Harmon said. That grew as more people were receptive to getting information, he said.

Illinois Extension is also a leader in mental health issues, said Bollero. He cited efforts led by Illinois professors Josie Rudolphi and Courtney Cuthbertson on a 12-state rural mental health project.

Illinois Extension continues to introduce new positions in growth areas, including digital farming. Dennis Bowman has been promoted as a digital Extension educator, said Shelly Nickols-Richardson, associate dean and director of Illinois Extension.

The University of Illinois hopes to attract more computer science engineers focused on agriculture, those involved in digital animal management and robotics, said Bollero.

Other target areas are in climate change, health disparity and rural issues, Nickols-Richardson said.

More with less

Because of funding, some positions have been open for a while, and Bollero is happy to see a new Extension agronomist will soon be named filling the position of Emerson Nafziger who retired in 2018.

Still, the number of Illinois faculty Extension staff has decreased over the past 25 to 30 years as the state of Illinois reduced funding, said Bollero.

“We are less, but we are mightier in the area of production,” Bollero said.

Such might is shown in programs such as farmdoc, an online platform which provides analysis, tools and data to help Corn Belt farmers make better decisions.

“Our commitment is to develop a workforce of agricultural professions and producers and keep agriculture the premier industry in the state,” Bollero said.

