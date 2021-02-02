Auctioneers tip their hats to enhanced online services

CLINTON, Ill. — Larry Martin’s family teases him about using his old- fashioned flip phone.

The central Illinois auction manager and livestock farmer admittedly still likes his aging technology, but the pandemic-pounded year of 2020 reinforced his appreciation for newer tools as well.

While Martin’s specialty is purebred cattle, he now favors a hybrid style of auction, combining live and online sales for Larry Martin Cattle Sales.

Today, Martin is retired from the Martin Auction Services business, the company founded by his father, Warren, in 1947, and concentrates on his own animals and on his cattle auction management. Martin Auction Services is owned and run by his daughter, Lucy Nord. His son-in-law, Rob Nord, is the lead auctioneer and his granddaughter Echo is promotions specialist.

Making adjustments

In reaction to the need for smaller crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic, Martin now uses a combination of real-time broadcasting services through DVAuctions and opportunities for people to see cattle in person.

“It’s all live and online auctions now,” he said as he prepared for an auction of a Simmental cow herd on Jan. 16 in Palmyra, Missouri.

DVAuctions is like an “insurance policy,” as it ensures a larger audience and international exposure

“They set up the cameras and we represent the animal that is going in the ring,” he said.

Martin has added another component to address modern needs. He hires sales consultants/professional buyers for each auction. They work the phones and learn from the potential cattle buyer about their budget and genetic goals. Martin pays the consultants, so the service is free to the buyer.