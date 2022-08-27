Availability of parts a concern as harvest looms

Supply-chain issues are easing, but many farmers are holding their breath as harvest nears, hoping they don’t suffer equipment breakdowns that require hard-to-get parts.

The pandemic that hit the world in the spring of 2020 continues to affect all areas of industry, including agricultural equipment. In many cases, lack of a part or two can keep a combine or tractor idle.

“We’re still dealing with effects of it today,” said John Schmeiser, chief operating officer of the North American Equipment Dealers Association. “It’s a lot better according to conversations we’ve had with dealers as well as manufacturers. We are not back to pre-COVID levels but considerably better. We’re not out of the woods but we’re going into harvest this season better than we were last year and certainly better than we were in 2020.”

Dealerships still must plan ahead to keep inventories of equipment parts.

“We have taken some measures over the past couple of years to bring in orders and stock up sooner, but a lot of our pre-season orders are stretched to almost a year,” said Eddie Knight, parts coordinator with H&R Agri-Power, a Kentucky- based company with 17 ag equipment dealerships in six states. “The supply chain issue has been better through this summer. I hope it will be better this fall.”

Arnie Sinclair, president of Iowa-based Heartland Ag, also is optimistic.

“We’re seeing some of the supply-chain shortages, so we built up our inventory,” he said. “We still see extended delivery times, but I don’t think it’s as bad as it was last fall. Still, it’s not where it needs to be.”

The increasingly global marketplace has complicated the issue. U.S. manufacturers and dealerships often must rely on parts from other countries to keep equipment operational.

“There is no doubt that when the COVID pandemic hit in March 2020, parts supply was one of first things impacted,” Schmeiser said. “A lot of the manufacturers’ vendors are located across the country, Mexico and overseas. Border issues caused a delay in parts delivery.

“There are still some delays on parts with vendors located in Mexico and certainly a lot of delays on parts being outsourced from Asia. I’ve been told there are an incredible amount of problems with the Long Beach (California) port. The trucking structure is not back to pre-pandemic levels. We’re not where we need to be in getting containers loaded and trucks to delivery points.”

Other international developments have exacerbated the problem.

“We did not anticipate the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Schmeiser said. “How does anyone predict that? That’s an impact in terms of instability with sanctions against companies. A majority of shares of one tractor manufacturer are owned by a Russian company. They have to sort out problems there. Anything based in Europe is subject to outgoing challenges happening with Russia.”

U.S. companies are also partly dependent on Asia-based factories for parts and equipment.

“There are a fair number of manufacturers based in North America that source parts and components from China,” Schmeiser said. “As long as there is political instability, there will be domino effects down the chain.”

Any piece of equipment could be subject to parts shortages, though some areas are more susceptible.

“Tillage parts were an issue last year — ground-working parts, blades, coulters, things like that,” Knight said. “Hay equipment parts not so much. We’ve had trouble getting some of the electronic parts to get machines made. The supply of new machines is thin. We hope they’ll get here before harvest time. It could be something made out of rubber, or it could be a plastic part. We’re having trouble getting tires. It’s been all over the board.”

Making things even worse for Knight’s company was the tornado that hit western Kentucky last December, damaging and destroying numerous pieces of farm equipment. One of the company’s dealerships is in Mayfield, which was devastated by the storm.

“We’re struggling getting those machines back in shape,” Knight said. “You never know what it’s going to be.”

Inevitably, things will get back to normal, but it won’t happen overnight, according to Sinclair. He predicts the parts shortage will continue at least until the second quarter of 2023, and maybe later.

“I don’t see us coming out of it totally until Q2 or Q3 next year,” he said. “People are doing more early ordering. I don’t think it’s going to ease up for whole equipment. They’re building this equipment, but some of it might be sitting outside the manufacturing plants for three or four months, waiting for parts.”

Schmeiser also sees light at the end of the tunnel.

“We anticipate that this could perhaps be the last year that we’re dealing with supply-chain- related delays as we go into harvest,” he said. “Every month has been better and better.”