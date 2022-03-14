Avian influenza confirmed in Illinois backyard poultry

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial backyard flock (non-poultry) in Mclean County, Illinois.
The Illinois Department of Agriculture is working closely with APHIS on a joint incident response, according to a news release. IDOA quarantined the affected premises, and birds on the properties will be depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease. Birds from the flocks will not enter the food system.
“Producers and owners should review their biosecurity plans and prevent contact with wild birds and their droppings,” said Mark Ernst, IDOA State Veterinarian. “IDOA also strongly encourages all producers to keep birds indoors when possible.”
Flock owners, managers or veterinarians should report any unusual findings in domestic poultry such as increase in mortality, decrease in water consumption, decrease in egg production, or respiratory signs including coughing and sneezing immediately to the IDOA at 217-782-4944 or the USDA at 866-536-7593.