 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Avian influenza confirmed in Illinois backyard poultry

Avian influenza confirmed in Illinois backyard poultry

Backyard chickens 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial backyard flock (non-poultry) in Mclean County, Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture is working closely with APHIS on a joint incident response, according to a news release. IDOA quarantined the affected premises, and birds on the properties will be depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease. Birds from the flocks will not enter the food system.

“Producers and owners should review their biosecurity plans and prevent contact with wild birds and their droppings,” said Mark Ernst, IDOA State Veterinarian. “IDOA also strongly encourages all producers to keep birds indoors when possible.”

Flock owners, managers or veterinarians should report any unusual findings in domestic poultry such as increase in mortality, decrease in water consumption, decrease in egg production, or respiratory signs including coughing and sneezing immediately to the IDOA at 217-782-4944 or the USDA at 866-536-7593.

Tags

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News