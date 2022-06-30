Beginning farmer finds fit for family

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — When Kyan Glenn was working as a busy youth pastor near Chicago, he knew he wanted a different life for his family.

“I never thought of being a farmer. I thought that was farming,” he said, pointing to a field of soybeans near his about 5-acre property in rural Bloomington, Illinois.

But he did want to live in a rural area to raise his family.

Glenn knew that he couldn’t afford the large startup costs of conventional farming and didn’t come from generational farmers to give him a leg up.

So he went to the library.

“I read 13 books in two weeks,” he said.

He learned about food production and nutrition. He read about climate change and learned what Community Supported Agriculture meant. He decided he would learn by doing and focus on small-scale, regenerative growing.

Glenn became a market gardener, with part of his acreage in vegetable production and about half an acre of pasture for his pigs, chickens, ducks and geese.

He works in banking full-time and farms part-time, hoping someday to switch that ratio.

He chose to grow “Certified Naturally Grown” crops, not Certified Organic, because the rules for this certification mesh best with his approach, he said.

Glenn found a mentor in Kelly Lay, who has a broad range of experience working in local foods. He knew she could help him when she visited his farmers market booth.

“She told people five things I didn’t know about my own plants,” he said with a chuckle. “I knew she could be a mentor to me.”

He calls his enterprise The Table Farm and Workshop, and he lives on the land with his wife Courtney and their two daughters, Kora and Kodie, with a third baby on the way this summer.

Glenn has learned not to try to control everything. When he saw insects eating the leaves of his sunflowers, his first inclination was to ask his mentor how to get rid of them. Soon he learned the caterpillars would turn into butterflies and pollinate his garden.

“I embraced them,” he said.

He loses some sunflower leaves now for the greater good of his garden, he said.

His market garden is a pretty sight, with colorful flowers mixed among the crops. Some flowers are insect deterrents, others are for cut flower sales or have different roles, all of which he is now well versed in.

He markets his fresh produce at Bloomington Farmers Market and through a CSA.

Like all farmers, he has had challenges, including a flooded creek that ruined all the crops in that area two years in a row. Both times it was called a 500-year flood. Now he rotationally grazes his animals there.

One 50x50-foot area of pasture has the chaos of animals grazing on it until they are moved to another part of the pasture while this one rests. Little Idaho pasture pigs in one square will be moving to the next one tomorrow.

Near the pasture and a rich compost pile is a strawberry patch.

As his family grows, Glenn also hopes to see his farm grow so he can provide more healthy food for his community.

“I can feed 25 families today. I want to feed 100 families healthy food. I started with 100 plants and now have 1,000,” Glenn said as his daughters scampered through, picking strawberries before switching to the bountiful raspberry patch. His daughters enjoy their fresh veggie tour.

Another value-added part of the business is Glenn’s woodworking shop, where he makes furniture and also teaches how it is done.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.