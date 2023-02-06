Forward planning and starting the year with a well thought-out budget is important every year. This year, it helps farmers monitor variables including rising interest rates, input costs and unpredictable revenues.

“Starting it is hard, but once you get it going it’s a good thing,” says Gary Schnitkey, University of Illinois ag economist.

You have a good idea what the budget will look like if unexpected expenses have popped up.

To start the budget, you have to have good financial information. That means recording and updating it data at least once a month.

“That’s part of being in business,” Schnitkey says.

Jim Martin, a La Salle County, Illinois farmer heard the same message when he attended the Farm Futures Summit in Iowa City, Iowa last week.

Experts there also recommended farmers at least look at the budget once a month, especially with interest rates and input costs rising.

For crop farmers, setting a budget starts with setting goals and monitoring income and expenses on the per acre basis, Schnitkey says.

He recommends monitoring it quarterly to see how things are going. In a family situation, it’s important for everyone to get that update of how things are going.

“Don’t keep the bad news to yourself or away from the family. That’s not going to make it any better. The quicker you talk about it, the more time it gives people to deal with it,” Schnitkey says.

In a family farming situation, it is important to monitor individual cost of living. Farmers aren’t always real transparent with their spending. There may be some hidden expenses that parents or spouses aren’t aware of, Martin says.

When times were good, some family members made personal purchases and with interest rates rising, that might be something the whole family needs to be aware of, the corn and soybean farmer says.

At the Farm Futures Summit speakers offered a word of caution. With farmland prices and interest rates going up, we may be in a profitable bubble for now, Martin says.