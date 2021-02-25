Biden USDA staff starts to take shape

A month after Joe Biden was sworn in as 46th president of the United States, farmers are starting to get a better picture of who comprises his agricultural team in Washington, D.C.

That list is topped by former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack, whose nomination for Secretary of Agriculture was due to come up for a vote in the Senate this past week. Vilsack also served in that position for eight years during the Obama administration.

But Vilsack’s team at the USDA, as well as other administration officials who may work on agricultural issues, have also started to surface.

There seem to be two clear themes when looking at the Biden cabinet and his agricultural team: experience and pragmatism.

“It’s clear the Biden administration wanted its staff to be able to hit the ground running,” says Mike Stranz, vice president of advocacy for the National Farmers Union. “They made the decision it was important to have people who were ready to go right off the bat.”

That has been reflected across the administration, Stranz says. From Janet Yellen at the Treasury Department to Merrick Garland as Attorney General appointee, the White House has made experience a priority, he says.

At the USDA, Vilsack may be an extreme example as someone who has actually held the same post before. Other top names at USDA include Jewel Bronaugh as deputy secretary, Stacy Dean as deputy under secretary for Food, Nutrition and Consumer Services (FNCS), Justin Maxson as deputy under secretary for Rural Development, and Mae Wu as deputy under secretary of Marketing and Regulatory Programs. Monica Armster Rainge was appointed deputy assistant secretary for Civil Rights.