Biodiesel fuels farmers’ tractor pull power

Kevin Johnson is another biodiesel fan, both as a farmer and a competitive tractor puller. He farms in Champaign County in eastern Illinois with this brothers John and Travis and their father Randy.

“My father and uncle have been involved in tractor pulls since the 1970s,” Johnson said.

Today the brothers and their dad compete with their modified International 1460 tractor, Built 4 Business, in 20 to 25 sanctioned pulls annually, mostly in Illinois, but also in Indiana and Wisconsin.

When they were testing different fuels and additives four years ago, they found excellent performance with biodiesel.

“We saw gains of 30 to 50 horsepower over standard diesel,” he said.

They were so impressed with biodiesel performance in their ability to pull and win, they became part of the B20 Club. They also use biodiesel at home on their farms in Champaign and Vermilion counties.