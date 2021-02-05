Block had Reagan’s ear as ag secretary

Editor’s note: This is part of a series on U.S. Secretaries of Agriculture from the Midwest.

In 1981, Illinois farmer John Block became President Ronald Reagan’s secretary of agriculture. Immediately upon taking office, he was embroiled in a policy dispute with Secretary of State Alexander Haig and Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger.

The president sided with Block.

At issue was the grain embargo that former President Jimmy Carter had slapped on the Soviet Union in retaliation for the communist country’s invasion of Afghanistan. Haig and Weinberger opposed lifting the embargo. The dispute came to a head in the first Cabinet meeting convened after Reagan’s inauguration.

“I said, ‘This is killing agriculture because the Soviet Union had been a great buyer of farm products,’” Block said in an interview with IFT. “I got beat up in that meeting by Cap Weinberger. He said, ‘We’re not going to give anything to the Soviet Union now.’”

Block reminded the president that he had campaigned on removing the trade ban.

“I said, ‘Mr. President, you promised to get rid of the policy of shutting off all exports to the Soviet Union.’ He said, ‘I’m lifting the grain embargo today.’ Haig wasn’t sitting up very tall. Haig got in a lot of trouble on that trade embargo because he wanted to keep it in place.”

The rest, as they say, is history. Reagan dropped the embargo. U.S. corn, soybeans and other farm commodities were shipped across the ocean to the Soviet Union. It was an early attempt to mitigate what became known as the farm crisis of the 1980s.