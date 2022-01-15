Buyers and sellers watch land value fluctuations

Farmland prices have risen dramatically. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, experts say.

According to an ag Realtor, an ag lender, a succession planning expert and a farmer, some farmers are able to sell at a good price and move on. Other farmers are able to buy nearby farmland they have been waiting for.

“The farmland market is doing what the farmland market should be doing,” says Bruce Sherrick, University of Illinois agricultural and consumer economics professor and director of the TIAA-CREF Center for Farmland Research.

Sellers never complain they sold their land for too much. It’s usually the second highest bidder who isn’t happy with the selling price, he said.

In Illinois, average land has appreciated in value by 250% since 2000. Missouri isn’t far behind at 201% and Iowa outpaces all with farmland bought in 2000 appreciating by 330%, according to Sherrick’s research.

Farmland values in Iowa leaped 29% in 2021, to make a new state record, according to Iowa State University’s annual land value survey released Dec. 14. Six of Iowa’s 99 counties saw average farmland prices above $12,000/acre, with the 2021 state average coming in at $9,751, an increase of $2,193 per acre, the university’s year-end report said.

Land prices are very high now “relative to land history,” but the market is still working, Sherrick said. Older farmers are still expanding, and young farmers are still getting into business, he said in a telephone interview after Christmas.