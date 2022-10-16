Cattle show meeting leads to fairground wedding

Micah Ott met Miles Toenyes at a cattle show at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield five years ago. This September, two weeks before harvest, the couple tied the knot a few hundred yards from where they met.

Because family farming is such an important part of both their lives, it was part of their courtship, engagement and wedding.

Micah grew up on a corn and soybean farm near Danvers in central Illinois and also showed cattle.

“We had horses and goats and pigs. It was a good lifestyle to grow up, and when we have kids we can do the same with them,” she said.

One of Miles’ uncles is a cattle producer and another is a pork producer, so Miles raises both on the couple’s 7-acre farm in southern Illinois.

For their engagement, Miles told Micah that his family was hosting a party on July 4 on their new patio made from a converted grain bin. What she didn’t know was that more family was hiding in a camper trailer at the site waiting for the perfect moment when he knelt on one knee and proposed.

They chose to marry in the Exposition Building at the state fairgrounds. It was a perfect location midway between her family in central Illinois and his in the deep southern part of the state. It was on the grounds where they met when she was showing cattle.

When she was a little girl, Micah thought she would get married on the family farm, but it turned out the guest list was too long for that.

In early September it’s hard to tell if it will be summer or fall weather, so she chose muted tones with taupe dresses for her bridesmaids and gold and silver with blush accents.

“It was perfect. Just as I had imagined,” she said.

Micah, who is a nurse at Alton Memorial Hospital about 18 miles north of St. Louis, is well aware of how much the pandemic has disrupted lives. She started nursing only six months before COVID-19 stopped regular life in its tracks.

In part because of the pent up demand for wedding venues, she only had two dates in 2022 to choose from for a wedding at the Exposition Hall — one in March and one in September. She consulted with her dad about planting and harvest and chose the Sept. 10 date.

“I think by the grace of God we had a late spring,” she said.

Only two weeks after the nuptials, her dad was harvesting crops in his McLean County fields.

As a nod to harvest season, the couple, who live in Pocahontas, Illinois, now, deferred their honeymoon to November.