Century-long farming family treasures past, looks to future

LEROY, Ill. — Frank Toohill, a 77-year-old central Illinois crop farmer, doesn’t expect to stop farming anytime soon, but he looks to the next generations of Toohills carrying on a family tradition that dates back more than 150 years.

On a recent brisk December Saturday morning, a half dozen family members met at his farm shed. Three generations of Toohill men sat on lawn chairs and tractors sharing family stories.

Frank started by telling how he first plowed fields when he was only 7 or 8 years old.

His nephew, Kenny Toohill, a handyman in Heyworth, took the story back to 1810 when his great-great-great-grandfather, Edmond, was born in Ireland. They raised Kerry cattle along the Bride River.

Edmond’s son, Patrick, emigrated to the U.S. in 1848 during the potato famine in Ireland. He started as a stable hand in Seneca, N.Y., Kenny said.

Patrick moved on to work for the famed Funk family, known for hybrid seed corn, in McLean County, Illinois. He was only 18 when he started plowing prairie and feeding cattle. Patrick married in 1863 and bought native prairie land in Wilson Township, DeWitt County, Kenny said.

Kenny, from a family of seven brothers, said two of his brothers, Bob and Tom, still farm that Toohill land, more than 150 years later.

The Toohills were in good company breaking open prairie land in central Illinois at that time. Today 13 farms in DeWitt County have earned the official title of Sesquicentennial Farm, farmed by the same family for more than 150 years, according to the Illinois Department of Agriculture.