Coalition gets family message to consumers

It’s true that farming is family business. But that message doesn’t always make its way to the public.

Illinois Farm Families was formed to change that, and the group believes it has had success.

“Our goal is to maintain farmers’ social license to farm,” said Gracie Pierson, consumer engagement manager with Illinois Farm Bureau.

IFB is one of six commodity and farmer organizations that make up the coalition. It also includes the Illinois Beef Association, Illinois Corn Marketing Board, Illinois Soybean Association, Illinois Pork Produces Association and Midwest Dairy.

“We represent all farmers in Illinois, regardless or not whether they have membership with any of our organizations or actually grow any of the commodities,” Pierson said.

The coalition was born about 15 years ago. Negative media reports regarding agriculture flooded the airwaves. Among them was a Time magazine article that disparaged cattle production, the movie Food Inc. and the Michael Pollan book, “The Omnivore’s Dilemma.”

“Our leadership realized we’re not represented anymore,” Pierson said. “Illinois Farm Families was established through farmers’ desires to have a united front, not by any one organization. We’re representing that farmer audience, specifically in the Chicago area.”

She said the group has made headway.

“I’d like to think that we’ve moved on from some of those conversations, but maybe not,” she said.

The struggle to get the farmer’s story to the public is always a challenge facing ag groups. And while some messages have found receptive ears, there are always new concerns.

“When we started, hormones and GMO was a focus,” Pierson said. “That hasn’t gone away, but it has shifted. Today we look more at food labeling, nutrition, conventional versus organic production and pesticide use. Animal care is top of mind. Climate conversations have grown and we’re happy to tackle those. A lot of people are curious about what farmers are doing to address that. Tillage and cover crops are easy for us to talk about.”

But the prominent issue remains farming itself. Pierson points out that there is a wide disparity between the public perception of who is growing the nation’s food and fiber and the reality. Though 96% of Illinois farms are family owned, a recent survey conducted by the coalition indicates the public believes that figure is less than half — 47%.

“Once we get into those one-on-one conversations, people are curious about what’s happening on farms,” Pierson said. “We have found that when an individual is familiar with Illinois Farm Families, they are more likely to trust a farmer and what that farmer does on the farm.”

Since part of the coalition’s support comes through checkoff funds, political activity is verboten. IFF’s focus is solely on educational opportunities. That takes many paths. Among them is food itself.

Dietitians are among those who work with the group to educate the public about food production. The website — watchusgrow.org — includes recipes and tips from food experts among other educational topics. IFF also seeks opportunities for introducing consumers to Illinois-produced foods.

“The pandemic was good for us,” Pierson said. “People got back in the kitchen and were curious. They were looking for those online connections, and we thrived.”

IFF participated recently in a food and local vendor fair held in downtown Chicago, where representatives of the coalition presented uplifting facts and stories about Illinois agriculture. A couple of local workshops are also planned for this fall.

“We are empowered to know that we have made a difference,” Pierson said. “I’m excited about that opportunity. Once we get into those one-on-one conversations, people are curious about what’s happening on farms.”