Colorful October a busy time for farm weddings

Chris Engelbrecht knows he won’t be taking much of a break from everything weddings until after Christmas.

He runs Engelbrecht Farm, a barn wedding venue in central Illinois, and people love colorful autumn and holiday weddings, he said.

“It’s always been the busy season in the fall with all the colors,” Engelbrecht said.

People come from as far as Texas, Colorado and Michigan to say their vows in his big white barn near Paxton, Ill. Usually October weddings are booked a full two years in advance, he said.

At the beginning, he didn’t plan to run a wedding venue. The farmer was just fixing up the house.

“I had to because Grandma asked me to,” he said of restoring the home on the farmstead his grandparents bought in 1962. “It was in bad shape. It took a while to make it structurally sound.”

But the old farm house with its 1890s oak floors came back to life, he said.

His family held Thanksgiving and Christmas at the house before he had the idea of fixing up the barn for ceremonies and using the house as a beautiful place for the bride and groom and families to stay.

Engelbrecht, who farms and also owns a manufacturing business, was told to expect maybe three or four weddings a year. That sounded like something he could manage between his other endeavors.

But by the second year he had 10 weddings, and by the third year it was fully booked with 27 weddings.

The barn is larger than many in Illinois. That combined with the historic house for overnight guests made his reservation list grow.

When the pandemic struck and there could be no weddings for a while, Engelbrecht took the opportunity to do major maintenance and improvements to the barn, including adding a second heating and cooling system.

Bookings were boosted with people holding weddings that were delayed by the pandemic.

The venue is fully booked the rest of this year, next year it’s close to full and he is already receiving reservations for 2024, he said.

The pandemic also affected the flower business of Maggie Taylor of Delight Flowers in rural Champaign County. Before the pandemic, she supplied flowers directly to weddings.

When the pandemic disrupted South American flower farms, which were the largest suppliers of retail flower businesses in Illinois, Taylor stepped in to serve retailers with local flowers. Many of the South American flower farms went out of business so Taylor continues to supply local retailers.

“It changed the flower industry,” she said.

She said she is still seeing the surge of demand for weddings from people who postponed because of the pandemic.

“Dahlias are one of the most popular flowers now,” she said, and they don’t ship well, so it is best to buy locally.

“They are a diva of flowers,” she said.

The blooms are big and have to be staked. Pests like them, and dahlias don’t overwinter well. She has to dig up and divide the tubers to be planted again in the spring. As for pests, because she grows organic flowers and doesn’t use pesticides, she individually nets each bud before it blooms to let the light and moisture in but protect the delicate dahlias from pests.

In the past, fall weddings were more burgundy and blush. Today peach and terra cotta colors led the trend for fall weddings. Terra cotta isn’t common in flowers — but the dahlia does come in such shades. Varieties of rudbeckia, similar to black-eyed Susans but in a copper color, are also popular this year.

Millet and eucalyptus are also popular for weddings today, she said.

Engelbrecht often gets inquiries from other farmers thinking about making a barn into a wedding and event venue.

He cautions them to think of all the consequences, and realize that during harvest season, their farm will not be their farm. Engelbrecht can’t harvest on the weekends during wedding season and has to get any equipment out of the barns on that farm and move to another location to be ready.

He said he could never live on the same farm as the weddings.

Sometimes farmers think it would be a “cash cow” until they learn that they might need to install an elevator to be ADA compliant and also have fully accessible washroom facilities, buy liability insurance, and add security cameras to cut down on thefts.

Farmers with wedding venues also must install “physical barriers” at their grain bins or anywhere else people might get hurt. Just posting a sign is not enough to protect you from liability, he said.

There are other considerations. The venue requires “nonstop” maintenance. The farm owner has to manage employees. Engelbrecht has six.

“If you want the Fourth of July off, probably not. If you want Christmas or Thanksgiving, probably not,” he said.

At one point he had two weddings back to back when the guests were rude and disrespectful to him, he said.

“I would have pulled the plug if the next wedding had not been a Norman Rockwell one that brought my spirit back,” he said.