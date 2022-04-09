Communities rebuild food infrastructure

NORMAL, Ill. — A man who has dedicated 50 years of his life to building food systems across the nation visited central Illinois to look at progress made here. He was impressed by what he saw.

Ken Meter, a food system analyst, had visited parts of central Illinois 11 years ago.

“So much activity is moving forward,” he said in an address at Heartland Community College in Normal March 22.

“The most dramatic change has been the inspiring activity in rural communities,” he said in an interview back home in Minneapolis March 29.

Today, there are extensive networks of farmers supplying urban consumers in Chicago from locations as far-flung as Michigan, Indiana and Wisconsin. At least five food hubs have formed to collect and distribute this food, including Down at the Farms in Fairbury, Illinois.

Janie’s Mill in Ashkum in east central Illinois has engaged a cluster of farmers to grow wheat and mill it into flour.

“The mill was busy 24/7 during the pandemic, when Chicago consumers found there was no flour on many grocery shelves. This has also spawned a Midwestern network of artisanal grain producers,” Meter said.

Basil’s Harvest in Peoria is now working with area hospitals to source food from Illinois farms.

DeKalb has launched an extensive community gardening program and a training farm.

However, Meter said there are still huge cracks in the national infrastructure of food systems, some of which have been exacerbated by the pandemic.