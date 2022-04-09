Communities rebuild food infrastructure

NORMAL, Ill. — A man who has dedicated 50 years of his life to building food systems across the nation visited central Illinois to look at progress made here. He was impressed by what he saw.
Ken Meter, a food system analyst, had visited parts of central Illinois 11 years ago.
“So much activity is moving forward,” he said in an address at Heartland Community College in Normal March 22.
“The most dramatic change has been the inspiring activity in rural communities,” he said in an interview back home in Minneapolis March 29.
Today, there are extensive networks of farmers supplying urban consumers in Chicago from locations as far-flung as Michigan, Indiana and Wisconsin. At least five food hubs have formed to collect and distribute this food, including Down at the Farms in Fairbury, Illinois.
Janie’s Mill in Ashkum in east central Illinois has engaged a cluster of farmers to grow wheat and mill it into flour.
“The mill was busy 24/7 during the pandemic, when Chicago consumers found there was no flour on many grocery shelves. This has also spawned a Midwestern network of artisanal grain producers,” Meter said.
Basil’s Harvest in Peoria is now working with area hospitals to source food from Illinois farms.
DeKalb has launched an extensive community gardening program and a training farm.
However, Meter said there are still huge cracks in the national infrastructure of food systems, some of which have been exacerbated by the pandemic.
A strong food web relies on farmers, aggregators, processors, wholesalers, distributors, institutions, restaurants, retailers, consumers, policy makers, researchers, energy providers, waste recyclers and others all working together, he said.
With that in mind, four goals of a successful food system are health, wealth, connection and capacity, said Meter, president of the Crossroads Resource Center in Minneapolis.
“Our food system is failing on all four accounts,” he said.
Farmers often are not making a profit without government subsidies, and many consumers know little about where their food comes from and how to prepare it, he said.
‘A great little store’
Food systems should include both small and large farms to meet the needs of buyers, he said.
Jeff Hake, a local food advocate, shared the stage with Meter at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, talking about some of the food projects. Hake is interim co-manager of the Central Illinois FarmFED Co-op, which grew out of a need to make it easier for local farmers to get their products to buyers and to meet buyers’ needs.
The co-op, based in Mount Pulaski, is being designed to fill the need for processing, storage, marketing and distribution in central Illinois.
“Food needs to be taken seriously as a way to animate a small town,” Hake said.
His wife Katie is interim co-manager of FarmFED Co-op, and they operate Funks Grove Heritage Fruits & Grains, a specialty crop farm in McLean, Illinois, with her brother.
Creating the co-op is the next step after establishing a cooperative grocery store in Mount Pulaski. The Logan County village — with a population of 1,500, centered between St. Louis, Chicago and Indianapolis — saw its only grocery store close in 2016.
Concerned citizens created a co-op and found funding assistance. During the heat of the pandemic, The Market on the Hill opened on Mount Pulaski’s city square in June 2020.
“It’s a great little store. It has a great deli and features a bunch of local farms including ours,” Hake said.
A lot of small towns are waiting for big corporations to show up, and it’s probably not going to come, he said.
“Agriculture is a great place to start,” Hake said of re-energizing a town. “We need to create our own opportunities.”
While the grocery store offers opportunities to local farmers and provides better access for local foods, Hake said he didn’t want to make it sound like it’s all roses. There are struggles.
Some of those struggles led to the cultivation of the FarmFED Cooperative to help process, package and market foods for stores like The Market on the Hill.
Next steps
When Meter visited Heartland Community College in Normal in 2011, the college was just beginning to consider playing a role in training central Illinois residents to construct a more resilient food system, he said.
“Today the campus is far larger and a new agricultural building is being constructed,” he said.
The school is adding four new certificate programs – Agriculture Business, Agronomy, Precision Agriculture and Regenerative Agriculture – to prepare students for agricultural careers.
Illinois Wesleyan also now has several faculty who are teaching food issues in the curriculum.
“More students are now thinking of community foods as a potential career opportunity,” he said. “Interest in food systems here has grown remarkably over the years, with lots of young people getting involved and bringing tremendous energy to the movement.”
Challenges ahead include interest and funding.
“My main concern would be the limited interest from consumers who live in central Illinois, and the need to more effectively coordinate this impressive activity,” Meter said. “Vastly more financial resources will be required to help this take root.”