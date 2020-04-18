Despite how the COVID-19 pandemic has uprooted everyone’s lives, health care professionals are seeing the good it brings out in people.
“There is a silver lining in all this,” said Dr. Hana Hinkle, associate director of the National Center for Rural Health Professions at the University of Illinois-Rockford.
Local businesses have been providing meals for hospital and health department workers, she said. She heard of one donation of $2,000 in food for medical workers, which helped both the local restaurant which prepared it and the hospital staff who enjoyed it.
It’s been “a morale booster” for medical staff to see such actions from community members, Hinkle said.
In Lee County, Illinois, volunteers shopped for seniors and those with compromised health. The local health department coordinated that effort, said Hinkle.
One show of support that had to be turned down was an offer of a “flash mob” of community members to appear to thank workers, said Hinkle. That lack of social distancing would cause more harm than good, but the intention was there, Hinkle said.
Some health departments and hospitals are trading informally for equipment they need, but personal protective equipment deliveries are mostly being directed to hot spots right now. The Illinois Department of Public Health is directing the equipment by region as needed, Hinkle said.
It’s not only in hospitals that people are being respectful of workers in health care, said a pharmacist at Walgreens in Quincy, Illinois.
The traffic is much quieter in the store, which normally has four cash registers running. There are only two now for social distancing space, said pharmacist Megan Asher. People are using drive-through and delivery services.
There isn’t much face-to-face interaction at the pharmacy that services Quincy, a city of about 40,000 and many small rural communities in the area.
People are doing a good job of social distancing, which “keeps us safe,” Asher said.
When she isn’t working as a pharmacist, she is a “farm-assist” (a term lovingly used by her dad) for her family’s grain and beef cattle farm near Lima in Adams County in western Illinois.
Things are more usual on the farm, with spraying and anhydrous finishing up.
“All the seed is in the shed,” she said April 9.
The community of Centralia, population 13,000, where Elsie Wildman is a pharmacist at St. Mary’s Hospital, is very supportive, she said.
Local individuals and groups in town and surrounding rural areas are making masks for those working in health care who do not need the official personal protective equipment on the front line.
People are calling health care facilities to see what they need. Others drop by with a variety of food and snacks for hospital workers, she said.