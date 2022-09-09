Community goes through revival after population decline

BENTON, Ill. — This community is on the move.

Following a long period of population and industrial decline, things are looking up for the Franklin County seat.

“It takes years to get to the point where a city is stagnant,” said Mayor Fred Kondritz. “But we went on offense, and things started to change.”

Indeed, the community of about 6,700 has notched some big victories lately. The town square sports a shiny new courthouse that replaced the one that had held ground for nearly 150 years and was in serious disrepair. The new building serves as a visible sign of the city’s promise.

“The courthouse was a phenomenal project,” said Rick Linton, Benton’s economic director. “It was on time and below budget, and in five years it will be paid off.”

The $18 million project’s completion is the culmination of a long struggle by civic leaders to replace the aging courthouse, which was built in 1874. The new structure was dedicated last April.

“The square is becoming a vibrant day-trip location,” Linton said. “There are restaurants all around, along with museums and other attractions.”

Like many of its neighboring communities deep in southern Illinois, Benton has seen its population drop over the past few decades as the dominant industry shrunk. Coal mining was a big slice of the economic pie for decades. And while agriculture has long been an important component of the economy of southern Illinois, the soils here aren’t as fertile as those in central and northern parts of the state.

But Kondritz emphasizes that Benton has a unique combination of enterprise zone designations. Such incentives defer property taxes on new industry and eliminate some sales tax on goods used for production.

A recent recipient is the German company Schirm, which produces herbicides and other agricultural chemicals. The company has a factory in the United States, in Ennis, Texas. Its second American factory will be in Benton. Workers are busy refitting a shuttered ethanol plant at an industrial park for manufacturing chemicals. The facility will initially produce 50 to 60 jobs, and the company anticipates future expansion.

It didn’t hurt that the president and chief executive officer of Schirm USA, Chad Kern, is a Benton native, but that’s not the only reason. The embrace of industry by the city is a factor, as is the planned second Interstate 57 exchange at Benton.

Colten Watson, an engineer with Schirm USA, said Benton is an ideal location for the new plant.

“(Kern) noticed the ethanol plant out of commission, and saw it as the perfect opportunity for expansion, which is needed,” Watson said. “The business is definitely growing.”

He assured residents that the plant will produce only ag input chemicals, not fertilizers.

“We told them we’re not going to do two things: Blow up your town or poison your lake,” Watson said.

Kondritz, a pharmacist, said he quit a high-paying job to run for mayor because he wanted to help transform his hometown. One key to turning things around is improvements in infrastructure. Besides the planned interstate exchange, $17 million will go for a new water treatment plant. Such things require the proverbial squeaky wheel getting the grease.

“I work at this,” he said. “I have good relationships from the governor’s office all the way down to state representatives. I call their offices a lot.”

But while tax incentives, infrastructure improvements and positive publicity play a role in a community revival, Kondritz also points to small things that can make a big difference. One example is cleanliness. The city signed a contract with a waste disposal company that supplies every residence with garbage cans that are emptied into trucks mechanically.

“When I came to office you could walk up and down the streets of Benton and see how different things were,” he said. “I saw people putting trash in boxes and bags. Animals would get into them and scatter it. Benton was a physically dirty town. That cleaned up the town overnight. You see a nice, neat area now.”

For its size, Benton has produced more than its share of celebrities. It is the hometown of actor John Malkovich, NBA All-Star Doug Collins and Grand Ole Opry member Billy Grammer.

The community got another taste of celebrity recently when it became the temporary home of reality television stars Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan of The Real Housewives of New York City. The women lived here for several weeks as part of a “fish out of water” theme for the program. One evening they were joined at a children’s dance performance by Paula Abdul.

The stars gave a boost to Benton. The production company was generous in its promotional efforts.

“They put a lot of money into the community,” Linton said of Bravo, which airs the program. “They held two events every week. I don’t know what kind of national exposure we will receive from that, but anything will be good because they covered some good things.”

Another shot in the arm for Benton and the surrounding area is the recent announcement that Rend Lake Resort will reopen after years being idle. The recreational facility — which includes a waterfront hotel, restaurant and conference center — will likely bring more visitors to the second-largest lake in Illinois.

Linton said the 19,000-acre lake, which offers numerous recreational opportunities, kept Benton afloat during the pandemic.

“We did not suffer as extreme a loss as some other communities during COVID because we have 800 campsites around Rend Lake,” Linton said. “That’s a strong economic engine for restaurants and other service businesses to maintain reasonable business during that period.”

Kondritz believes the second interstate exchange will be another boost to Benton. Scheduled for completion in four to five years, it will provide a straight shot to industrial parks as well as Rend Lake. The city is planning to purchase land near the new exit with the expectation of landing a truck stop and other businesses.

“As many as 40,000 automobiles pass by every day. Most never stop because by the time they see signage they’ve already passed us,” he said. “This whole area is going to benefit.”

There definitely is a new vibe.

“It seems like the community is thriving,” Linton said.