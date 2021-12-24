Community prays for recovery after farm accident

ALTONA, Ill. — Christi Main knew something was wrong when her son phoned her at work. He doesn’t call unless it is important.

“Dad needs to talk,” Tyler said, passing the phone to his injured father.

Pete Main had been fixing the corn header on his combine minutes earlier, when a piece fell on him, causing a cervical spine injury.

“Dear, I think I’m paralyzed from the shoulder down,” Pete told his wife Oct. 5.

He didn’t know at that moment what the future would hold for him and his family.

Now, two months later, he stands in the kitchen of their Knox County farmhouse welcoming another guest who wants to hear his story.

He drops an item on the floor and gingerly bends over to retrieve it before anyone can reach to help. Everyone smiles.

“This is what answered prayers look like,” he said.

In this season of miracles, the family looks back at how far they have come in the weeks since the farm accident with the help of medical care, harvest help and answered prayer.

The accident

Pete farms 1,500 acres of corn and soybeans and raises pigs with son Tyler and Pete’s older brother Steve.

Pete had been having trouble with the row unit on the corn head, but after some effort in getting the part they needed, a mechanic arrived to help install it. He and Pete started the job following the usual safety measures. Suddenly, a piece dislodged and struck Pete in the head and chest. He fell backwards and hit his head on one of the knife edges.