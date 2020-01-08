Although this has been another difficult year for agriculture, it doesn’t show on the roster of exhibitors that will be at the 29th annual Quad Cities Farm Equipment Show, Jan. 19-21, at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island, Illinois.
Richard Sherman, who has headed up the show since its beginning, said in a news release, “It doesn’t really surprise me to see that so many ag companies are coming to exhibit at the Quad Cities. The farmers of this area have always strongly supported the show. Our attendance is always excellent and a lot of buying goes on during and after these three days.”
But even with many returning companies, their offerings always change.
“Regular show visitors shouldn’t think because they saw a company’s display last year that it will be the same again,” he says. “Most return to show their new products or present their newest ideas that match the economic conditions.”
Among the new products at the show will be the Renegade VT, presented by Soil Service, which has increased its space to bring in this American-made, vertical tillage tool that manages crop residue, improves water infiltration, aerates soil and prevents erosion. This will be the first time it will be on display at the show.
Also on exhibit for the first time at the Quad Cities will be the Can-Am Spyder, a non-traditional three-wheel vehicle designed to be driven on paved roads and highways. This Canadian company is well known for its ATV and side by side lineup.
Ripco Manufacturing will be exhibiting for the first time with its grain systems distribution products.
Also increasing their space from last year are Mahindra tractors presented by Birkey’s and the Franzen family, Peabudy’s with New Holland and United Rentals with a variety of ag machines.
Farmers find show specials and ideas no matter what amount of acreage they farm, from the part-time farmer to the largest of operations.
“And frankly, I believe that next year is going to be a far better year for agriculture and that we will see a lot of buying this year in preparation for it,” Sherman said.
Overall, the show will feature over 200 companies showing everything that’s new — long line, short line, seeds, supplies, chemicals, livestock equipment, grain handling, storage, buildings and replacement parts, trucks, seed tenders, outdoor power equipment and all the new technologies so vital for profit — from computer software to GPS systems.
Show admission and parking are free, and hours are Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and closing day, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The QCCA Expo Center is located at 2621 Fourth Avenue in Rock Island.
For more information, access www.quadcitiesfarmshow.com or www.qccaexpocenter.com.