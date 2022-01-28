Corner store maintains neighborly feel

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. — Way back when, before the term “convenience store” was used, retail establishments like the Heights Market dotted the neighborhoods in this town. Most are long gone, but this one not only survives but thrives.

“It still has that corner market feel,” said owner Kelly Kirk.

Indeed, this shop on a hill has served residents of this southern Illinois community for at least 70 or 80 years. No one is certain when it was first built. It was known in the old days as Heights Bakery, a name still that remains in faded paint on the exterior brick.

Kirk remembers an elderly customer telling her she used to come in every week and purchase bread here even though she and her husband lived in Benton, seven miles away.

The market nearly predates West Frankfort itself. Originally, the community was called Frankfort Heights. When a railroad line was laid a mile and a half west — on lower ground — many of the businesses moved in that direction, and the town was renamed West Frankfort. For years it was one of the smallest cities in the United States with two post offices, thanks to former Congressman Ken Gray, a West Frankfort native.

Shoppers needing a loaf of bread, a gallon of milk or a cup of coffee mostly go to chain stores such as Casey’s or Huck’s. But the Heights Market offers something those places don’t: community.

“I come in every day,” said Ron McLaren, while occupying a booth and nursing a cup of coffee. “This is our place.”