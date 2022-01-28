Corner store maintains neighborly feel

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. — Way back when, before the term “convenience store” was used, retail establishments like the Heights Market dotted the neighborhoods in this town. Most are long gone, but this one not only survives but thrives.
“It still has that corner market feel,” said owner Kelly Kirk.
Indeed, this shop on a hill has served residents of this southern Illinois community for at least 70 or 80 years. No one is certain when it was first built. It was known in the old days as Heights Bakery, a name still that remains in faded paint on the exterior brick.
Kirk remembers an elderly customer telling her she used to come in every week and purchase bread here even though she and her husband lived in Benton, seven miles away.
The market nearly predates West Frankfort itself. Originally, the community was called Frankfort Heights. When a railroad line was laid a mile and a half west — on lower ground — many of the businesses moved in that direction, and the town was renamed West Frankfort. For years it was one of the smallest cities in the United States with two post offices, thanks to former Congressman Ken Gray, a West Frankfort native.
Shoppers needing a loaf of bread, a gallon of milk or a cup of coffee mostly go to chain stores such as Casey’s or Huck’s. But the Heights Market offers something those places don’t: community.
“I come in every day,” said Ron McLaren, while occupying a booth and nursing a cup of coffee. “This is our place.”
Kirk admits she can’t compete with the Casey’s down the street. At least not on price.
“To run a business with stocked goods is a lot easier than what we’re doing,” she said. “But Casey’s and Dollar General can get stuff cheaper. I had to figure out a way to offer things they do not.”
So she cleared the shelves of most of the canned goods and packages of food, put in a few tables and booths and began serving meals. Today the store is known for its daily specials. It began almost as a lark.
“One Thursday I said, ‘Let’s try some barbecue on Friday,’” she said. “I said, ‘Get a 5-pound pork loin.’ Just from word of month we sold out, and it went from there. We added pulled pork and Italian beef. We tried different things. One day I said, ‘What do you think about taco salad? Go get some hamburger.’ So we made that.”
The market serves both breakfast and lunch. Daily lunch specials have expanded to two choices each weekday. Shoppers can also get sliced meats and cheeses from the deli, a cup of coffee or a bottle of Coke.
While much of the charm of Heights Market is the camaraderie shared by customers who enjoy solving the problems of the world over coffee, food orders are also available for takeout or delivery.
For decades the shop was owned by John Simmons, who later served as mayor of West Frankfort. Customers remember the late proprietor, who was known for his work ethic.
“John and I were good friends,” McLaren said. “He had this place stuffed. One time I came in here and I was mad because I couldn’t find a dog chain. He went to the back and brought me one. He had six of them. In a grocery store!”
The store was a popular stop for workers who descended the many coal mines in and around West Frankfort in the second half of the 20th century. Regardless of what shift they worked, they usually were able to get what they needed at the shop, formerly called Griffin’s Market.
“The mines were all open and all the miners traded with him,” McLaren said. “He had a full-time person making sandwiches. Sometimes I couldn’t sleep and I’d come up here and he’d be here at 5 in the morning. And he’d be here until 11 o’clock at night.”
While it may look a bit different than it did decades ago, the Heights Market is a constant.
“I have a lot of regulars,” Kirk said.