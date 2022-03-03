Costs ‘scary,’ but farmers optimistic for ’22

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Farmers kicking tires at the National Farm Machinery Show here have had a good run recently. They’re hoping for the same in 2022. But optimism is tempered by a nagging concern about the costs of raising a crop.
In general, high grain prices, strong demand and good yields put farmers on a profitable run over the past couple of years. But the rising costs of inputs makes 2022 a bit uncertain.
John Hymer, who has a cow-calf operation and grows hay at his Stamping Ground, Ky., farm, is nervous about costs.
“Input costs this year are going to be a really scary thing,” Hymer said.
While most of the Midwest had favorable growing conditions last year, a lack of precipitation in the Plains has pressured hay producers. Since Hymer serves as a broker in addition to the hay he grows, that has him concerned.
“This winter has been very hard,” he said. “Drought out West has taken a toll on production. It backed it off by at least 30%. ... But as far as Kentucky, we’ve had pretty fair weather.”
Fowlerville, Michigan, farmer Branden Esch is cognizant of some shortages and the price squeeze on chemicals, but believes he is in good shape.
“There was some concern with some of the sprays,” Esch said. “But right now it looks pretty darn good.”
Andy Teasley is optimistic about 2022. Teasley grows corn, wheat and soybeans on his farm at Pleasantville, Tennessee.
“The last couple of years it’s getting better,” he said. “Prices are up, but of course, inputs are higher. As long as prices stay high enough to offset them, that’s OK.”
Teasley said he prepaid his fertilizer and other chemical costs last fall.
“It was quite a bit higher than it had been, but it was cheaper than it is right now,” he said. “We lucked out on this coming year and are able to hold our inputs down.”
Nick Staggs, who grows corn and soybeans on his farm in southern Michigan, said input costs are top of mind.
“Absolutely, that’s our biggest concern,” he said. “This year all the inputs are up.”
Staggs, who also has a cow-calf operation, is happy with grain prices but doesn’t feel as much love in the beef market.
“The market, in my opinion, is low compared to what corn and soybean prices are right now,” he said. “We just sold a load of feeders the other day, and prices weren’t where we thought they should be.”
Teasley has experienced not only higher prices of inputs, but a shortage.
“The biggest thing is on our chemicals,” he said. “The other day we sat down with our sales rep, and some of the things we’ve been using we can’t get this year because of availability. We’re going to have to do a swap.”
Esch also worries about the cost and availability of nitrogen.
“Things look good coming up this year,” he said. “But like everyone else talks about, fertilizer sucks.”
He has taken advantage of years of virtually zero interest rates to purchase big equipment. But he was at the show with an intent to supplement his machine shed.
“I’m looking at upgrading a few things, some smaller things,” Esch said. “We’re punching up the planter with some precision planting stuff and taking a look at newer tarps for the grain trucks.”
Farming wouldn’t be farming without some healthy pessimism.
“We haven’t had a drought since 2012, so you just don’t know,” Staggs said. “There are a lot of variables. It’s always a gamble.”
Teasley was of the same mind.
“Hopefully, Mother Nature will work with us. That’s the biggest thing,” he said. “We can put the inputs out, but unless we get rain at the right time it won’t do much good.”