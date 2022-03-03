Costs ‘scary,’ but farmers optimistic for ’22

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Farmers kicking tires at the National Farm Machinery Show here have had a good run recently. They’re hoping for the same in 2022. But optimism is tempered by a nagging concern about the costs of raising a crop.

In general, high grain prices, strong demand and good yields put farmers on a profitable run over the past couple of years. But the rising costs of inputs makes 2022 a bit uncertain.

John Hymer, who has a cow-calf operation and grows hay at his Stamping Ground, Ky., farm, is nervous about costs.

“Input costs this year are going to be a really scary thing,” Hymer said.

While most of the Midwest had favorable growing conditions last year, a lack of precipitation in the Plains has pressured hay producers. Since Hymer serves as a broker in addition to the hay he grows, that has him concerned.

“This winter has been very hard,” he said. “Drought out West has taken a toll on production. It backed it off by at least 30%. ... But as far as Kentucky, we’ve had pretty fair weather.”

Fowlerville, Michigan, farmer Branden Esch is cognizant of some shortages and the price squeeze on chemicals, but believes he is in good shape.

“There was some concern with some of the sprays,” Esch said. “But right now it looks pretty darn good.”

Andy Teasley is optimistic about 2022. Teasley grows corn, wheat and soybeans on his farm at Pleasantville, Tennessee.

“The last couple of years it’s getting better,” he said. “Prices are up, but of course, inputs are higher. As long as prices stay high enough to offset them, that’s OK.”