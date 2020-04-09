The rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic is raising growing concerns about the virus and our reaction to it causing a significant downturn in the general economy.
But what about agriculture?
There are things about which farmers, farm families and agricultural businesses need to be aware, say John Shutske and Mark Stephenson, University of Wisconsin Extension specialists.
Markets and farm prices
As we see growing levels of concern, closures and other protective practices, consumers will be making difficult choices about food, eating away from home and overall spending. Disruptions in food-service sales will likely impact markets and prices.
There also have been bottlenecks at ports in other countries. Ships wait to be offloaded with U.S. farm products. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange has postponed floor trading of all products until “further notice,” but electronic trading will continue.
Concerns about the effect of the virus on the general economy are likely to have an even larger impact on prices. Many countries in the European Union already were hovering near a recession prior to the outbreak. China also was experiencing slower economic growth.
The United States has enjoyed economic strength, but leading indicators prior to the pandemic suggested the an economic slowdown or recession was coming. A worldwide recession like the one experienced in 2008 and 2009 would, for example, delay the previously expected milk-price recovery for at least another year.
Supply chain slowdowns
As logistics are disrupted and efforts are made to slow the spread of the virus, multiple industry sectors are being affected. “Panic buying” is creating additional concern.
The American Veterinary Medical Association suggests some animal-
pharmaceutical products could be in short supply from at least some of the larger drug manufacturers.
If the virus spreads more broadly, we could see issues with farm-product delivery and pickup as workers — milk-truck drivers, for example — stay home due to illness or because they’re caring for family members. The same concerns would affect processors.
Slowdowns also could impact fertilizer, fuel and other input movement and availability in the spring.
Farmer health
Farmers are a relatively older population compared to the general worker population. The average farm operator is 58 years old — at least 10 years older than workers in most other sectors. Twenty-six percent of farm operators are age 65 years and older. About 12% of principal farm operators are age 75 and older, according to the 2017 Census of Agriculture.
Data from other countries that have done more extensive testing suggest that COVID-19 has a much greater level of severity for people in their 60s and older. Recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public-health experts are critical for the farming population.
Farm workforce
Even if the infection rate stays in single digits, it’s very likely workers will need to be away from work. That’s especially the case given school closures or workers needing to stay home to care for sick or elderly family members.
Worker safety
There are shortages of personal-protective equipment and other equipment vital for safely operating a farm and keeping workers and animals healthy.
N95 respirator supplies are limited and may be needed this spring for handling dusty grain as a result of sub-optimal harvest conditions in 2019. There also are concerns about availability of protective gloves, which have become commonplace in dairy operations.
Other disruptions
Sparse population and less frequent travel may provide natural social distancing for rural communities. But schools and churches are being closed and told to halt normal routines and events. Classes and services are being taught online.
This may be difficult for some rural residents because high-speed internet service isn’t available in some areas. That includes some communities with a strong agricultural base.
Only time will reveal the severity of the impacts on agriculture from COVID-19. Hoarding of farm supplies could cause even greater problems for the sector, but prudent purchases of necessary inputs might minimize disruptions to one’s farm business.
Keep informed, listen to the experts, and follow the recommendations of federal, state and local agencies and authorities.