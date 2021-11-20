COVID amplifies supply issues

Ag economists say some of the current supply chain issues are due to COVID-19 impacts, while others were existing issues highlighted by the disruptions of the pandemic.
A mix of factors is causing the current problems, rather than any one thing.
“Agriculture is not immune, nor is it the only industry that’s facing these supply chain issues,” says Chad Hart, Extension ag economist with Iowa State University. “… Some of it’s still COVID-related. Some of it’s issues that were problems before COVID, but COVID really increased them. And then there’s some that had nothing to do with COVID.”
Jayson Lusk, head of the ag economics department at Purdue University, says the challenge of finding labor is a key factor.
“One of the big impacts is on labor issues, the challenge of trying to find workers, and when you can find them having to pay them more,” he says.
Lusk says ag companies have struggled to find enough workers for driving trucks or in processing facilities, for example.
Hart says the backlog has impacted some inputs such as fertilizer. Anhydrous ammonia has seen temporary shortages.
“For agriculture, we’re looking at more limited supplies,” he says. “…With fertilizer, we’re seeing some temporary shortages there, in connection with much higher prices.”
Supply freeze
The historic weather last winter also played a role.
“When things really got out of whack on the fertilizer side was when we had that big cold snap in February,” Hart says.
He says this weather event affected production of natural gas, a key ingredient in fertilizer production.
Lusk says shipping delays, including backups along the coasts, have also contributed to supply chain issues.
“It relates in part to labor but also to increased demand,” Lusk says. “We’re trying to import more stuff.”
He says there is also strong demand from trading partners for agricultural products, and from U.S. consumers aided by more cash available during the pandemic as the federal government tried to offset some of the impacts.
“The government pumped a lot of money out there in response to the pandemic,” he says. “Whatever good those payments did, I think we have to realize the impact those had. They did cause an increase in the supply of money. If you say inflation, that’s kind of what it is. If you have more dollars in circulation, then each dollar is worth less.”
Lusk says additional unemployment benefits from the federal government may have contributed to more people being out of the workforce, although those benefits expired and the labor issues have continued.
“I have a little more nuanced view,” he says. “If people have some savings, they can be more selective, gradually coming back to work.”
Economy adapts
Lusk says the recent months have been known as the “Great Resignation,” with many people rethinking their jobs. Many people have made the decision to retire.
The disruptions have led to a lot of discussion about ways to improve the supply chain in agriculture and more broadly.
He says state and federal governments have made efforts to expand meat packing capacity, to provide more of a buffer against production disruptions, and private businesses have sought to grow capacity as well.
Another possible adjustment involves inventory in the food and agriculture sector.
“A lot of food manufacturers are buying extra inventory to have on hand,” Lusk says. “That’s putting extra demand on the system as people are building up stockpiles.”
Hart says the COVID pandemic and ongoing supply chain issues have led to an examination of production and shipping systems, highlighting any areas of weakness. He says the meat processing disruptions showed the industry was susceptible to labor shortages.
“How do we make our agriculture supply chains more resilient?” Hart says.
This includes resilience to labor shortages and shipping bottlenecks, he says.
“There’s been some discussion on the fertilizer side, maybe have greater stockpiles,” Hart says.
He says another thing companies are looking at is not having as much production concentration in one facility or area.
“I think you’re going to see a variety of techniques used by companies depending on what they produce,” he says.
Hart says the supply chain issues are also a reminder about the importance of investing in roads, bridges and waterways to keep products moving.
Lusk expects the supply chain and ag economy to eventually return to normal, but not until the labor situation improves.
“We ask, what has to happen before things return to normal? And it’s the labor issue,” Lusk says.