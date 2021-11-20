COVID amplifies supply issues

Ag economists say some of the current supply chain issues are due to COVID-19 impacts, while others were existing issues highlighted by the disruptions of the pandemic.

A mix of factors is causing the current problems, rather than any one thing.

“Agriculture is not immune, nor is it the only industry that’s facing these supply chain issues,” says Chad Hart, Extension ag economist with Iowa State University. “… Some of it’s still COVID-related. Some of it’s issues that were problems before COVID, but COVID really increased them. And then there’s some that had nothing to do with COVID.”

Jayson Lusk, head of the ag economics department at Purdue University, says the challenge of finding labor is a key factor.

“One of the big impacts is on labor issues, the challenge of trying to find workers, and when you can find them having to pay them more,” he says.

Lusk says ag companies have struggled to find enough workers for driving trucks or in processing facilities, for example.

Hart says the backlog has impacted some inputs such as fertilizer. Anhydrous ammonia has seen temporary shortages.

“For agriculture, we’re looking at more limited supplies,” he says. “…With fertilizer, we’re seeing some temporary shortages there, in connection with much higher prices.”

Supply freeze

The historic weather last winter also played a role.

“When things really got out of whack on the fertilizer side was when we had that big cold snap in February,” Hart says.