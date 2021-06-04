Data digs into Illinois farmland ownership

Editor’s note: The following was written by Bradley Zwilling, with the Illinois FBFM Association and University of Illinois, for the farmdoc daily website.
Data from the Illinois Farm Business Farm Management (FBFM) Association provides insights into leasing arrangements in Illinois on farms that receive the majority of their farming income from grain operations and farm at least 500 acres.
For the year 2020, farm operators enrolled in FBFM owned 23% of the land they farmed, crop shared 30% and cash rented 46%.
For crop share arrangements, farmers and landowners share in the revenue and expenses associated with farming. For cash rent arrangements, farmers pay landowners a cash payment and receive all the revenue and pay all the operating expenses from farming the land. Variable cash rent leases would be classified as land cash rented in this analysis.
There has been a small but continual shift in types of leases, from crop share leases to cash rent leases. From 2016 to 2020, the amount of land crop shared decreased from 33% to 30% while the amount of land cash rented increased from 43% to 46%.
There has been the perception that most of the land not owned by farmers is cash rented. While there is more land cash rented then crop shared, there is still a significant amount of farmland leased under a crop share arrangement.
The last year where a larger amount of the farmland was crop shared compared to cash rent was in 2006. Since then, there has been more land cash rented than crop shared.
The amount of land leased under a crop share or cash rent basis varies by geographic region in the state. For example, in 2020, farmers in northern Illinois cash rented 63% of their land and crop shared 19% while central Illinois farmers cash rented 45% and crop shared 40%. Farmers in the southern part of the state cash rented 42% of their land and crop shared 36%.
The amount of land owned by farm operators also varies by geographic region in the state. Southern Illinois farm operators own 23% of their land while central Illinois operators own only 15%. Operators in northern Illinois own 18%.
From 2016 to 2020, the amount of land owned by operators has stayed the same. On a statewide basis, operators owned 23% of their land in 2020.
Farms continue to grow in size, and farm operators are a significant percentage of the farmland buyers, but the relationship of the amount of land owned by farm operators to the total amount of land farmed has not really changed.