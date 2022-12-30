Data shows many family farms, but smaller production

It only takes a glance at the latest USDA report to see that the large majority of farms in the U.S. are still family farms, said Noah Miller, a USDA ag economist during the release of new USDA data at a Dec. 6 webinar.

America’s Farm and Ranchers at a Glance 2022 Edition showed family farms still made up 98% of the 2 million farms in the U.S in 2021.

While small family farms account for the majority of farms and acres operated, they are not the leaders in production, according to The USDA’s Economic Research Service (ERS) 2022 report.

In all, 89% of family farms are considered small farms which the report defines as less than $350,000 gross annual income. Small family farms account for 18% of total production.

The smallest percentage of family- owned farms are large scale earning more than $5 million gross sales annually. They were responsible for almost half (46%) of ag production in 2021, Miller said. He co-authored the report with fellow USDA farm economists, Christine Whitt and Ryan Olver in USDA’s in the Resource and Rural Economics Division.

The charts he provided show that only 6% of family farms in 2021 were are mid-sized farms (between $150,000 and $349,000 in gross annual income) and they accounted for 18% of the production as do the more numerous small farms.

While non-family farms only make up 2% of farms, they made up the remainder at 17 % of ag production in 2021.

“Although the percentage of non-family farms remained the same from 2020 to 2021, the farms’ value of production increased from 13%in 2020 to 17% of production in 2021,” he said.

Small family farms showed high production values in poultry and eggs and hay, producing the majority (53%) of hay in 2021. Large scale farms showed the highest production in cotton, dairy and cash grains/ soybeans, 73%, 69% and 51% respectively.

Keith Good, policy news editor of the University of Illinois’ farmdoc.DAILY, took a closer look at the profitability information in the USDA report. In the Dec. 15 edition of the report, Good pointed out that large family farms were most likely to have OPMs (Operating Profit Margin) in the low-risk zone and the least likely to be in the high-risk zone in 2021.

“These farms are more likely to have positive on-farm income,” the USDA report said.

While smaller family farms don’t have as positive of a current assets to debt ratio as larger farms, Miller said, off-farm income was not reflected in this calculation and many small family farms have off-farm incomes which may help with costs.

In the last couple of years, pandemic payments have been significant in farm income.

According to the report, almost 20 % of all U.S. farms received some sort of pandemic assistance.

“Overall, 34% of all farms reported receiving some type of government payment in 2021, which is a decline from 40% in 2020,” Good quoted in his analyst of the report.

Most of the pandemic assistance to agriculture was from the Small Business Administration. Fewer farmers used pandemic assistance in 2021 than in 2020, Miller said.

However, Miller noted that the Conservation Reserve Program goes to different farms that other government payments. Two-thirds of conservation payments went primarily to large farms, he said.

In a new question this year, Miller noted that 88% of all farm households are covered by health insurance and 96% percent of large farms. Some small farms have off-farm coverage from other employers, he said.

More information on America’s Farm and Ranchers at a Glance 2022 Edition is available at www.ers.usda.gov