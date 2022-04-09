Dead zones aside, rural cell service improving

Jim Martin enters a dead zone when traveling from his home to his farm. It’s not a major problem, but it can be an inconvenience.

“I farm 30 miles from where I live, and there’s a dead zone around a river here,” said Martin, who lives in Livingston County but farms in LaSalle County, Illinois. “When we go back it’s really frustrating.”

As with broadband, cell service is critical for modern farming. Cabs of tractors and combines are moving offices. Having an unreliable signal can cost farmers in time lost. Besides communicating with employees, they may need to make calls to a grain elevator, diesel mechanic or seed company.

It is difficult to overestimate the value of broadband and cell service in agriculture today, according to Emily Buckman, director of congressional relations with the American Farm Bureau Federation.

“In today’s constantly connected world, access to broadband as well as cell phone service is no longer a luxury — it’s a necessity,” Buckman said. “Rural communities need to be connected to ensure access to emergency services, health care, government services, educational and business opportunities.

“Often times individuals use their mobile phone for telehealth appointments, to conduct business, and perform school work. AFBF policy supports developing and expanding broadband and cell network access to rural areas. We will continue to support initiatives that will bring more connectivity to our rural communities.”