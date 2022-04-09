Dead zones aside, rural cell service improving

Jim Martin enters a dead zone when traveling from his home to his farm. It’s not a major problem, but it can be an inconvenience.
“I farm 30 miles from where I live, and there’s a dead zone around a river here,” said Martin, who lives in Livingston County but farms in LaSalle County, Illinois. “When we go back it’s really frustrating.”
As with broadband, cell service is critical for modern farming. Cabs of tractors and combines are moving offices. Having an unreliable signal can cost farmers in time lost. Besides communicating with employees, they may need to make calls to a grain elevator, diesel mechanic or seed company.
It is difficult to overestimate the value of broadband and cell service in agriculture today, according to Emily Buckman, director of congressional relations with the American Farm Bureau Federation.
“In today’s constantly connected world, access to broadband as well as cell phone service is no longer a luxury — it’s a necessity,” Buckman said. “Rural communities need to be connected to ensure access to emergency services, health care, government services, educational and business opportunities.
“Often times individuals use their mobile phone for telehealth appointments, to conduct business, and perform school work. AFBF policy supports developing and expanding broadband and cell network access to rural areas. We will continue to support initiatives that will bring more connectivity to our rural communities.”
Wireless provider T-Mobile has addressed the issue in a roundabout way. Last year the company launched its Hometown Grants initiative, dedicating $25 million over the next five years to support people and institutions in rural America.
“Since we launched the program, we’ve given more than $3.3 million to support projects that are strengthening economic opportunity in small towns across 35 states,” said Lyssa Hansen, communications manager for the company’s Central Region.
The company also partnered with Metro to have a presence at 2,300 Walmart stores, which are disproportionately distributed in rural areas.
AT&T is making a major push to improve service in rural areas, with its FirstNet effort, which uses low 700 MHz spectrum, allowing signals to travel father.
Verizon has expanded its rural footprint through measures including the purchase of TracFone, available at Walmart stores.
The number of large carriers has gone from five to three due to acquisitions. That is a negative for rural competition, according to Jeff Moore of Wave7 Research. Moore wrote in an opinion piece that Verizon has strengthened its network, however.
Despite the occasional dead zone irritation, Martin is relatively pleased with cell signals.
“Service has gotten better over the years,” he said.