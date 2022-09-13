Deadly bird flu returns to Midwest earlier than expected

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bird flu has returned to the Midwest earlier than authorities expected after a lull of several months, with the highly pathogenic disease being detected in two commercial turkey flocks in western Minnesota and a hobby flock in Indiana, officials said Aug. 31.
People are also reading…
They were the first detections of avian influenza in Minnesota since May 31. Indiana’s case was its first since a backyard flock there tested positive June 8, which had been the last detection in the Midwest before the August incidents.
However, there have been several detections in western states in July and August.