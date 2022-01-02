Demand for aerial applicators on the rise

Ag workers are in high demand in the sky as well as on the ground.

After a record-breaking year for the amount of acres sprayed with fungicides by air in 2021, farmers, co-ops and aerial applicator companies are all making plans to prepare for the 2022 season.

This year, Kiman Kingsley’s family business is already booked to train four new ag pilots each month. Kingsley Brothers Plane Cents Aviation in Lawrence, Missouri, is the only such ag aviator training facility in the Midwest.

There was so much demand for fungicide spraying last year, Kiman estimates that only 20-25% of the crops in the Midwest didn’t get sprayed. So everyone is making plans — which will change throughout the season depending on weather — to be as prepared as possible for the 2022 crop.

Kiman and his brothers, Kaland and Kaleb, also farm 4,000 acres, so they are in tune with both the ag and the aviation part of the business.

Kiman has been flying airplanes since high school, earning his pilot’s license in 1989. The brothers started aerial applications on their own crops, and demand grew from neighbors. They started the commercial business in 2005. The demand was so great by 2009 they started training pilots, with candidates coming in from all over the U.S.

In training new pilots, the Kingsleys’ ag experience is often called upon. Some of the new applicator pilots were airline pilots or air traffic controllers, or simply have an urban background and don’t know a soybean from a green bean.