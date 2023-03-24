For a long time, aviation fuel as a new alternative market for soybeans and other biomass seemed like a pie-in-the-sky concept. Today, with advanced research, supportive legislation, and the airlines on board, it is taking off.

Illinois Soybean Association has been aware of sustainable aviation fuel for one or two years, talked about it and gauged its potential impact on the industry, said Ron Kindred, Illinois Soybean Association vice chairman.

Illinois has introduced one of the most recent incentives. The Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) purchasers’ credit was signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker on Feb. 3. The new credit of $1.50 per gallon of sustainable aviation fuel comes into effect on June 1.

It applies to SAF sold to an air carrier or used by an air carrier in the state of Illinois and is in addition to federal incentives.

“Its potential is huge for the market,” Kindred said of the demand for aviation fuel.

Kindred, who grows corn and soybeans near Atlanta in central Illinois, said this market is also good for corn growers.

In Illinois alone, 1.1 billion gallons of airline fuel are used annually. The legislation allows for up to a 50% blend with petroleum. That makes up to a 550 million gallon market for SAF annually in Illinois, he said.

“Some groups didn’t think it had a chance to pass,” Kindred said, but ISA did and backed it early.

He called it “unique legislation.” The credit goes directly to the purchaser, not to the blenders as in biodiesel, he said.

Airlines on board

The airlines are fully on board because it helps them in their sustainability efforts. They have already started promoting it to the public.

United Airlines announced to its customers March 2 that Oscar the Grouch of Sesame Street fame had been named its new “chief officer of trash.” Many different kinds of waste can be turned into this “really stinking cool thing called sustainable aviation fuel,” United’s promotion says.

“SAF is an alternative to normal jet fuel that can help fly a plane with reduced lifecycle emission,” the company’s news release states. “Together, with a Chief Trash Officer on board, we can help get the world passionate about trash — and build towards a future where everyone flies with SAF.”

It will take some time for production to increase to reach that goal, Kindred said.

“We have to ramp up sustainable fuel production. It will take time,” he said.

The airline industry has been testing blends, figuring out the right mix, and working out possible issues. They have been measuring emissions and seeing which blends work best.

“We aren’t sure how soon it will be full-blown,” Kindred said of SAF use. “They want to do it” and that motivation will help it get going sooner.

Food and fuel

The airlines, in their messaging, emphasize the use of trash in the fuel, and commodity groups point out that biofuels can be made with byproducts of crops used for livestock feed and food. However, some people are still concerned about so much of the production from row crops going into biofuels and other products instead of food.

It is something Brian Sutton has been thinking about.

Sutton is a rare combination — a farmer and professional pilot. The Indiana farmer launched an ag business, Air Scout, in 2010. It uses airplanes to collect data for prescription zones for managing crops.

As a working American Airlines pilot, Sutton said he sees the value of using sustainable fuel, and as a farmer, he sees the potential market for soybeans and corn. But at the same time, he keeps hearing about the importance of farmers in feeding the world.

“It’s another path for food to go,” he said.

Kindred said he’s not concerned about providing enough soybeans for food, feed and fuel. Soybeans are crushed, providing soybean meal for livestock feed as part of the food chain, leaving oil for other uses. With corn, DDGs used in feed are byproducts of producing ethanol. He sees the various market opportunities as a positive.

“In the big picture, we’ll need all the different fuels out there and all the technology,” he said.

Kindred sees room for electric cars, nuclear, solar and wind to help meet the demands put on the electric grid today. He also sees more potential for biodiesels in the maritime and railroad industries.

“We are going to have to have it all we want to reduce carbon emissions,” he said.