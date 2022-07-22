Denmark boosts sustainability leadership with collaboration

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Almost everywhere you look in Denmark, you see the results of sustainability efforts.

It may be the bins for 10 separate types of recycling on a family farm. Or a giant pile of compost from a nearby city maturing on a field to enrich the soil here later.

It could be an eighth-generation farm meshing clean energy production and agriculture. Or, DLF Seeds researchers seeking new varieties of grasses to improve livestock digestibility and protein for animals and eventually for humans.

To showcase their innovation in agriculture and sustainability efforts, Danish farmers, businesses and political leaders threw open their doors and their fields to about 150 agricultural journalists from 45 countries attending the 2022 International Federation of Agricultural Journalists Congress June 24 to July 3.

Denmark, a small island nation with fewer than 6 million people, only produces 0.1% of the world emissions of greenhouse gases, but it can impact issues globally, said Niels Peter Nørring, climate director of the Danish Agriculture and Food Council, which represents the farming and food industries in Denmark.

“We are able to export our ideas and practices to others,” he said of the larger impact the smaller country has.

Key exports

Denmark produces three times more food than its population eats and thus is a key exporter, said Lise Walbom, CEO of Food Nation: Solutions of Tomorrow for Denmark. The nonprofit partnership was created by the Danish government with private organizations and companies to share Danish food-sector know-how.

Denmark is the No. 1 exporting nation in Europe, with 25% of its exports coming from the food sector, she said. The U.S. is its second biggest customer, behind neighbor Germany.

Collaboration is the core of Denmark’s success in its food production, marketing, policy making and its sustainable efforts, Walbom said. Because some of its largest businesses are co-ops, owned by farmers who produce the food, there is a different dynamic, she said.

“Denmark has a tradition of working together to solve problems,” she said.

Maria Dyrby Nielsen, Food Nation’s project manager and head of communications, said the first official co-op, in 1882, was a dairy group which became Arla Foods. Five years later, a slaughterhouse cooperative was formed which has become Danish Crown, also a leader in sustainable efforts with 90% of its Danish pigs sustainability certified by 2020.

Denmark’s ag industry is focused on being climate neutral by 2050 and reducing emissions by 70% from 1990 to 2030.

“It is a huge challenge and we are working on it every day,” Walbom said.

The effort includes technological solutions including precision farming with GPS, weeding robots and artificial intelligence. It reaches into the food processing sector’s automation and packaging choices. It also calls for respecting resources including using biogas with waste from livestock, she said.

Farmers lead the way

The conversation is not just academic. It is happening from the ground up.

Bregentved Estate is an example of that. Eight generations of the Moltke family have worked the ground, starting with land deeded to family by the King of Denmark centuries ago. They are establishing a solar energy park on the equivalent of about 500 acres.

“We are land keepers. The goals are to preserve family ownership and preserve its cultural and natural assets,” said Lars Erik Nielson, the general farm manager.

Vandel is their commercial business, founded on a former military airbase, to produce green energy. Energy makes up more than 50% of the farm’s business today.

“Sun and wind is a new business for us,” said Nielson of the six existing wind turbines. It took seven years to get permission to start the turbine projects, he said.

They employ more than 100 people to produce 125,000 pigs a year, managing 230 owned and rental properties. They grow cover crops before spring crops to improve the soil, and follow a path of biodiversity, Nielson said. In addition to voluntary efforts, they are also required by Danish law to grow at least 10% cover crops and must follow fertilizer quotas to prevent penalties, he said.

They grow rapeseed, sugar beets, grasses and rye on about 10,000 acres of their more than 14,800 acres. All the grain they grow is used for feeding the pigs, producing about 75% of their feed. They were able to contract fuel and other inputs this year at reasonable prices, so 2022 will be a profitable one for them.

However, Danish pig farmers having to buy all their inputs will see less profit this year as pork prices aren’t keeping up with input costs, he said.

“We have more than one leg to stand on. Energy is big. Diversity helps,” he said.

Greener grass

Collaborative innovation is also on display at DLF Seeds. It also operates DLF Pickseeds in the U.S. and other related companies worldwide.

DLF, with 150-year-old roots, is owned by 2,700 seed-growing farmers and expects to harvest the equivalent of almost 200,000 acres of grasses this year, Stig Ottershede, DLF Seeds communications manager, said at the research center about 40 miles south of Copenhagen.

Since it takes about 10 years and $500,000 to develop a new variety, the company targets its efforts to demand. That means varieties that are climate adaptable, especially during drought periods or other extreme weather, said Christian Jensen, head of biotech for DLF.

Turf is also one of the biggest crops in the U.S., covering almost 2% of the land mass in 48 contiguous states. With that in mind, how grass is grown and managed has a big impact on the environment, Jensen said.

Through breeding, grass can be more digestible for cows and they produce less methane. Grass can be bred with root systems that reduce fertilizer leeching and can be a more diverse forage so one disease won’t threaten to wipe out entire areas, he said.

New varieties are being developed to create a feed for chickens, fish and maybe eventually people, he said. Other uses of grasses are being explored and they may be used in some textiles, like socks and underwear.

By the numbers

3 — Denmark produces three times the amount of food its population needs

5.8 million — the population of Denmark

25% of Danish exports are food

2,700 seed growers (farmers) own DFL Seeds

14,800 acres — size of Bregentved farms in Denmark (6,000 ha.)