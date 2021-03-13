Derecho study could change silo design

LINCOLN, Neb. — On Aug. 10, 2020, a derecho swept across the Plains. The storm killed at least four and left behind significant damage in agricultural areas along a 750-mile path. In fact, its estimated $7.5 billion toll made it the most damaging thunderstorm event in American history.
The storage bins and silos dotting the rural landscape often hold thousands of bushels of grain or hundreds of tons of livestock feed. When those structures are damaged or destroyed, the impact is felt locally but can also disrupt the U.S. economy and global food production.
Christine Wittich, assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Nebraska, studies community resilience — improving infrastructure to make it less susceptible to natural hazards and reducing the impact of damage to communities. Most research in this field has focused on urban and suburban areas — for example, how buildings can withstand hurricanes or earthquakes. Here was an opportunity to focus on the resilience of critical infrastructure in rural communities, according to a university news release.
Wittich began by poring over news articles and documentation of structural damage in Iowa. She gathered information from the National Weather Service about wind speeds and other conditions in various areas. Then she headed into the field, studying damage, talking to landowners, documenting damage and correlating it with the weather data she’d compiled from NWS.
Wittich also used a drone to get aerial views of the damage, including close-up looks at roof damage.
Her findings have the potential to influence standards for new construction and lead to solutions that safeguard existing structures.
Her goal is to establish key parameters that may affect structures’ ability to resist high winds, including foundation type, anchorage depth and baseplate design.
Research could lead to recommendations for future silo construction and ways to remediate existing structures. For example, civil engineers studying hurricane damage developed hurricane clips that could be added to make existing homes less susceptible to high winds.