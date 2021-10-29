Despite 2020 count, small communities see hope for growth

CAIRO, Ill. — One rural Illinois county saw its population decline more than one third in the last decade, according to the 2020 Census.

But even though Illinois was one of only three states in the U.S. to decline in population since the 2010 Census, a sociologist says the numbers don’t demonstrate a mass exodus from the state.

Unlike Illinois, its neighbors to the east and west, Indiana and Iowa, are gaining people. Both increased by 4.7% over the last decade. Likewise, the nation’s population increased at an even faster pace of 7.4% to reach a total population of 331.4 million.

Illinois’s population decline from the 2010 to the 2020 Census means it will lose a seat in Congress.

However, to put it in perspective, Illinois’ loss of 18,124 people over the decade is only 0.10%, said Michael Emerson, head of sociology at the University of Illinois-Chicago. With more than 12.8 million people, Illinois is still the most populous state in the Midwest.

Why are fewer people living in Illinois today? Population reflects both migration and the low birthrate, especially among white women in the state.

“There’s not enough births to replace the deaths,” Emerson said.

Illinois is also third from the bottom of states people are moving to, the sociologist said.

This is the first time in the history of the 10-year Census reports that Illinois’ population has declined, Emerson said. The U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, which surveys 100,000 people in the nation annually, shows Illinois’ population has declined in each of the last seven years. Emerson said some believe the American Community Survey to be the more accurate of the two surveys because it is so difficult to count everyone in the country.