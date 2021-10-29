Despite 2020 count, small communities see hope for growth

CAIRO, Ill. — One rural Illinois county saw its population decline more than one third in the last decade, according to the 2020 Census.
But even though Illinois was one of only three states in the U.S. to decline in population since the 2010 Census, a sociologist says the numbers don’t demonstrate a mass exodus from the state.
Unlike Illinois, its neighbors to the east and west, Indiana and Iowa, are gaining people. Both increased by 4.7% over the last decade. Likewise, the nation’s population increased at an even faster pace of 7.4% to reach a total population of 331.4 million.
Illinois’s population decline from the 2010 to the 2020 Census means it will lose a seat in Congress.
However, to put it in perspective, Illinois’ loss of 18,124 people over the decade is only 0.10%, said Michael Emerson, head of sociology at the University of Illinois-Chicago. With more than 12.8 million people, Illinois is still the most populous state in the Midwest.
Why are fewer people living in Illinois today? Population reflects both migration and the low birthrate, especially among white women in the state.
“There’s not enough births to replace the deaths,” Emerson said.
Illinois is also third from the bottom of states people are moving to, the sociologist said.
This is the first time in the history of the 10-year Census reports that Illinois’ population has declined, Emerson said. The U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, which surveys 100,000 people in the nation annually, shows Illinois’ population has declined in each of the last seven years. Emerson said some believe the American Community Survey to be the more accurate of the two surveys because it is so difficult to count everyone in the country.
Rural trend
Meanwhile, the pattern of declining populations in rural areas continues here. This trend has been ongoing for 100 years as people migrate to larger cities.
“It’s not unusual,” Emerson said.
Over the years as mechanization grows, there are fewer farmers and supporting businesses in rural communities.
Emerson, who is in his mid-50s, grew up in a small town in Minnesota where the whole community centered on agriculture. A Green Giant plant, a seed company and other ag businesses have since left. As job opportunities decrease, young people move away for their careers, said the professor who moved to Chicago.
Some rural communities have seen the decline continue over two decades. Altona, a village in Knox County in western Illinois, had 570 people in 2000 and fell to 497 in 2020, said village board president Derrick Appell. Knox County’s population also fell by almost 3,000 or 5.6%.
“This is due to deaths, as well as people moving out due to the economics of the local and state economy, and to some degree state of Illinois politics,” said Appell, the third-term Altona board president who has been on the village’s board of trustees since 1995.
The village continues to find ways to grow.
“We have allowed video gaming to come in, and had changed our liquor ordinance, so now we also have a bar, something that we hadn’t had in over 50 years,” Appell said. “This helps on the revenue.”
He said community groups and churches also help make the community stronger.
Some counties hit harder
While the entire state’s population decline is relatively minor in the grand scheme of things. The decline in certain counties spread across the state is higher. For example, Coles County in southeastern Illinois saw a drop of 7,000 people or 13% over the decade, bringing its population down to 46,863.
Henderson County, an Iowa bordering county in western Illinois, saw its population drop 16% to 33,609 in its 590 square miles over the decade.
However, the biggest drop in population in the state was in Alexander County, Illinois’ most southern county. Its population plummeted by more than one-third with almost 3,000 fewer people or 36% less population in 2020 than 2010.
Alexander, which ranks 96th smallest in land size of the 102 counties in the state, has a population of 5,240 as of the 2020 Census, down from 8,238 a decade ago. According to the new Census, the county now averages only 22 people per square mile.
One of the biggest reasons for the population reduction is the loss of housing, said Joe Griggs, chairman of the county board.
“We lost housing projects and many homes from flooding over the last four or five years,” said Griggs, who lives in the county seat of Cairo, where the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers converge.
In 2020, 18 homes were lost, and in 2019 three housing projects were destroyed by floods affecting 380 families.
“Some could stay, the majority moved,” he said.
In those two years, agricultural land was also damaged by the flooding. It takes so long to remove the sand and costs so much, some farmers just left the land, he said.
“Agriculture is still the main industry,” Griggs said.
Cairo is on a flood plain and has seen many floods over the years including major ones in 1937 and 2011. Still, despite the hardships caused by economic and weather-related issues, many people choose to stay in Alexander County.
“This is home for me. I grew up here and graduated from high school. It was a nice place then. It has depreciated over time,” Griggs said.
But he wants to be part of its rejuvenation and has hope for the future, he said.
Two big projects that could help are the construction of the Alexander Cairo-Port and a new bridge connecting Cairo to Kentucky, he said.
In 2020, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Rebuild Illinois would provide $40 million in state funding for the construction of the proposed Cairo and Mississippi River Port, which could provide 500 jobs and improve the economics of the area. Other public-private funds are being gathered for the project.
A public meeting is to be held in 2022 about options for the construction of a bridge from Cairo to Wickliffe, Kentucky. Planning for this project started in 2013.
“Hopefully this will cause a large economic change and people will want to come here again,” Griggs said.
“There’s hope. We’ve got a lot of history. We just need housing and jobs,” said Griggs, who at 82 has a strong vision for what his community could be in the future, but “I may not be here to see it.”